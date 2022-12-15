How to Catch Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Tera Raid Battles is a new type of activity that players can engage in in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Just outside the gate, players can challenge Tera Raid Battle, trying to catch Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. After we had the opportunity to catch a Tera-type Ivy, now we have the opportunity to catch a Tera-type Charizards!

Now this is a big thing because players usually can’t catch Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so this will be one of the rare times you can do it. After all, Charizard doesn’t roam the wilderness in the Paldea region, so you either get Pokemon from trading, either through your old games, or through this raid battle of Tera.

In Tera Raid Battle, four players will attempt to defeat the mighty Tera Pokemon before time runs out, similar to Max Raid Battles in Pokemon Sword and Shield. After defeating a Pokemon, players will have a chance to catch the Pokemon they just defeated. These tests can be performed by interacting with mysterious crystals scattered throughout the Paldea region. Interaction with Black will allow players to challenge the Unsurpassed Charizard in Tera Raid Battles. This Charizard with the most powerful mark will appear in Black Tera Raid crystals shortly after the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Dates of events Charizard Black Crystal Tera Raid Battles

Phase 1: From December 1, 16:00 to December 4, 15:59 Pacific Standard Time — completed.

The first phase of Charizard Black Crystal Tera Raid Battles took place earlier this month, so if you missed it, be sure to do it now!

Phase 2: from 15:00 on December 15 to 18:59 on December 18, Pacific Standard Time — CONTINUES

Charizard will have a Dragon as a Tera-type in the battle for the Black Crystal Tera Raid, which will make him a very formidable opponent. Players can use his power by turning him into an ally, catching him after successfully subjugating him in a Tera Raid Battle. This special Charizard can only be caught once for saving data, but players can continue to participate in raid battles for the Black Crystal Tera to earn additional rewards.

Please note that to participate in Tera Raid Battles with other online trainers, a Nintendo Switch Online membership is required.