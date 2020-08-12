Catching Bee and Honey in Minecraft is possible by following some tips. The game received Bees and a new pollination system in one of its updates. The novelty makes it possible to grow honey and speed up harvests with the help of pets.

However, raising Bees is not so easy: it is rare to find them on the map, in addition to being very temperamental with those who try to get Honey out of their nests. Check out, in the following tutorial, how to get Bees and Honey in Minecraft for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Nintendo Switch, Android, iPhone (iOS) and PC.

The natural generation of Bee Nests in the Minecraft world happens only in Oak or Birch trees, however it is extremely rare in most biomes (somewhere between 0.035% and 0.2% according to the version). Only in the lowland, lowland sunflower and flower forest biomes the chances increase to 2% to 5% per tree. An even easier way to get Bees is to plant trees with a flower next to them. This guarantees a 5% chance that the new tree will grow with a Bee’s Nest under its shade.

Bees always leave the Nest during the day in search of pollen, unless it is raining, and return at night. During their journey, they search for flowers to obtain pollen and return to the Nest while pollinating whatever is on the way back. By manipulating the position of the Nests of Bees, Hives and Flowers, the player can even accelerate the production rate of their harvest by causing Bees to pass over their pollen plantations.

How to catch bee and honey in Minecraft

Step 1. Look for a Bee’s Nest in Oak or Birch trees;

Step 2. When you find it, place flowers around it to facilitate the bees’ journey;

Step 3. Manufacture a Glass Bottle to remove Honey or a Clipper to remove Honeycomb;

Step 4. Make a fire with a piece of coal, three sticks and three wooden logs and place it under the Bees’ Nest to calm them down with the smoke;

Step 5. Wait for the bees to enter and leave the nest five times and its appearance should change to indicate that it is full of Honey;

Step 6. Interact with the Bees’ Nest with the Glass Bottle to remove Honey or with the Clipper to extract Honeycombs. For the next step, three Honeycombs will be needed;

Step 7. With three Honeycombs and six Wooden Boards, make a Beehive;

Step 8. It is possible to attract bees with flowers to your new Hive or to destroy a Nest of Bees and run away until they calm down and agree to go to the new home. Care must be taken as bees die some time after stinging the player;

Step 9. The Hive works just like the Bee’s Nest and changes its look when it is full. Place a fire under the Hive to extract Honey or Honeycomb;

Step 10. Four Bottles of Honey can be used to create a Honey Block that can slow your fall by touching it.



