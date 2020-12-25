How to catch a snowy fish in Fortnite Season 5?

We tell you how to complete the mission / challenge “catch a snowy fish” of Operation Cooling, the Christmas event 2020 of Fortnite Season 5.

One of the challenges / missions of Operation Cooling, the winter event / Christmas event 2020 of Fortnite asks us to catch a pescao nevao, one of the different types of fish. This Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass Season 5 challenge / mission is “catch a snowy fish.” In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we help you complete it:

Fortnite Season 5: how to catch a nevao fish

This mission asks us to catch a snowy fish, regardless of the game mode we play. Although getting a nevao fish is a random task, luckily for us, they appear everywhere on the island.

To fish we need a fishing rod, a professional fishing rod, or a harpoon weapon. We will also find these objects at random around the island. Snowy fishing can only be obtained at fishing spots, which are circles of white foam that appear randomly in bodies of water. With one of the aforementioned objects in our possession, we simply fish in fishing spots anywhere on the island until we get a nevao fish.

As it does not matter what game mode we play to complete this mission, we recommend playing Team Fight. In this game mode, we will have the redeployment of the hang glider available, in addition to the respawns, so we will have it as easy as possible (easier than playing Solo, Duos or Squads) to complete this mission of Operation Cooldown.

The rewards for completing this mission are 10,000 Seasonal XP and ????.

Also, remember that if we complete 9 and 12 missions of Operation Cooling, we will unlock the Cryomancer skin and the Frost Squad skin for free, so these challenges are worth completing. Once these skins are unlocked, they will be ours forever. Although, as you already know, we can only use these characters in Fortnite’s Battle Royale and Creative modes, but not in Save the World.



