How to capture images on PS5? Discover an easier way

The PS5, like the PS4, has options that allow you to capture the game screen, making a print of the image or recording short and long gameplay videos. It is also possible to configure the image and video format, in addition to the duration of each of the recorded video clips.

Tecmundo teaches you how to do the capture procedures, both for images and videos, and how to share the generated content, check it out.

Taking a screenshot

To make a screen print on the PS5 is very simple. Just press the “Create” button (located on the left side of the DualSense Touch Pad) and then go to the “Make Screen Capture” option (as shown in the image below).

Or you can use a shortcut command to make this capture. The standard command is to press and hold the “Share” button until information appears on the screen that the capture was successful.

Recording a video clip of your progress

To record a video of a move made or a game made, first press the “Share” button on Dual Sense. Then select the option “Save recent match”.

Now, two options will appear: “Save short clip” or “Save complete video”. The first allows you to record from 15 seconds to 5 minutes of what was done in the video game. The other, on the other hand, allows you to record up to 60 minutes of your achievements on PS5.

Record what will be played

It is also possible to start a recording to capture what will be played next. To do this, press the “Share” button on Dual Sense and then go to the “Start New Recording” option. From there, a counter will appear at the top of the screen informing you of the current recording time.

To stop it, just press the “Share” button again and then go to the option “Stop recording”.

Sharing images and videos

After saving your screen capture or video clip, you can share them in two ways: using an external device, such as a flash drive or an external HD, or through Twitter or YouTube.

To share on social media, first access the PS5 “Settings” menu. Then, go to the “Storage” option. Once there, select the “Media Gallery” folder (as shown in the image below).

Select the image you want to send and press the “Option” button. Then, go to the “Share” option and choose the Twitter icon. In addition to sending the images, it also allows you to add text to the post.

If you want to send an image or video to an external drive, just press the “Option” button on top of the desired item and choose the option “Copy to USB drive”.

And, to send more than one item, go to the option “Select several”, on the button on the left side of the screen, choose which items you want to send to the external unit and then go to the three dots on the right side of the screen (as shown in the image below) and choose the option “Copy to USB drive”.

