How to cancel a Snapchat+ subscription (iPhone and Android)

Those who have buyer’s remorse after subscribing to Snapchat+ can easily cancel their Android and iPhone subscriptions. Snapchat+ was launched at the end of June as a premium subscription option for Snapchat users and offers several new features compared to the free version. It costs $3.99 per month and is only available in a few countries, including the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The company says it plans to expand the service to other markets in the future, but has not yet offered an exact timeline for expansion.

At launch, Snap announced that Snapchat+ would offer subscribers “exclusive, experimental, and preview features.” The company also said that the new level is designed for “enthusiastic” Snapchat users and will have priority support. Some of the notable features of Snapchat+ at launch include the ability to change the app icon, see who reviewed the story, pin a friend at the top of the chat history as “BFF”, Friend Solar Systems, and more. Another notable new feature of Snapchat+ is Ghost Trails, which allows users to check the location history of their friends on the map for the last 24 hours.

Actions to cancel a Snapchat+ subscription differ for Android and iOS. On Android, users will have to use the Google Play Store app instead of Snapchat to cancel their subscription. To do this, open Google Play and tap the profile icon in the upper right corner. Now select “Payments and Subscriptions” and go to “Subscriptions”. Click “Unsubscribe” and select Snapchat+ from the list of apps and services you are subscribed to. Now select the reason for cancellation from the suggested options and click “Continue” at the bottom. Finally, confirm by clicking the green “Cancel Subscription” button to complete the cancellation.

Cancel Snapchat+ subscription on iPhone

To cancel your Snapchat+ subscription on iOS, open the Settings app on iPhone and tap the profile name at the top. Then click “Subscriptions” on the next page and select Snapchat+ from the list. Now click “Cancel Subscription”. Please note that users may need to scroll down a bit to find the “Unsubscribe” option. If there is no Cancel button or there is an expiration message highlighted in red text, the subscription has already been canceled.

Snapchat+ is a new service that promises to offer new innovative features to paid subscribers. However, if the list of features seems a bit light and doesn’t quite deserve a $3.99 monthly payment, users can easily end their subscription by following a few simple steps. Since the payment is processed by Google or Apple (depending on the platform), the actions to cancel a Snapchat+ subscription are identical to the actions to cancel a subscription to almost any other application on these two platforms.