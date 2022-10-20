The repost feature is becoming more and more popular in TikTok, but if you change your mind about what you posted, how do you cancel it? Here’s everything you need to know about the cancellation of the TikTok repost in 2022.

Thousands of new videos are posted on TikTok every day, and users are constantly interacting with the huge amount of content available in the app.

One of the functions that is often used by users in the application is the “Repost” function. This allows users to re-share a video uploaded by someone else, and while it won’t show up on your profile, it will appear on your friends’ pages “For You.”

However, due to the proximity of the button to other functions in the Share menu, there is a chance that you may accidentally post a video without wanting to. You can also just change your mind about what you have re-posted. Fortunately, canceling a repost is pretty easy if you know how to do it.

How to cancel a repost in TikTok?

If you quickly change your mind about something that you decided to publish in TikTok, canceling it is as easy as making a repost.

To do this, just follow these instructions:

Go to the video that you posted again.

Click on the “Share” menu on the right side of the video (arrow button).

Click the “Delete repost” button.

Confirm the deletion of the repost when the pop-up window appears.

This makes it very easy to change your mind if you decide to cancel a repost, but it’s worth remembering that the longer you leave it after the repost, the higher the probability that someone has already seen it.