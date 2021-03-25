How to cancel a Disney + subscription

Today we woke up with the problems that Disney + is having regarding the renewal of subscriptions: If you subscribed for a year between March 23 and August 23, 2020, although Disney + now costs € 89.99 per year you have the right to pay only € 69.99 in your new renewal – and when you do it in 2022 you will have to pay the new price.

But if for whatever reason you cannot / want to continue subscribing, this is the way to cancel it – although you automatically lose the right to renew your subscription with that € 20 discount.

Cancel your Disney + subscription

By the web

Go to www.disneyplus.com and log in

Select your profile

Select Account

Select billing details

Select Cancel subscription

Select Complete Cancellation to confirm. You will be able to continue enjoying Disney + until the end of your current billing cycle.

By the iTunes store

Open the Settings app.

Press your name.

Press Subscriptions. (If you don’t see “Subscriptions”, click “iTunes Store and App Store” instead

Click on the Disney + subscription

Press Cancel subscription.

By the Google Play store

Open the Google Play Store on your mobile or in a web browser

Press the icon in the upper left corner, the one with the three vertical stripes in the app. Enter here from a browser

Choose the Subscriptions option, inside you will see your subscription to Disney +

Enter it and touch Cancel Subscription

If you cancel your Disney + subscription, your Disney account will remain active so that you can continue to log into other websites, apps, and other Walt Disney Company experiences. Please note that “deleting your Disney account will not cancel your Disney + subscription