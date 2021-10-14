How To Call With A Hidden Number From An Android Mobile

Android: It has happened to all of us that of picking up the mobile to answer an incoming call and see that we cannot even read the number because it is not reflected. It is a maneuver that commercial departments of companies and telemarketing services usually use, and since the number does not appear, we cannot save it and block it.

They have called you with a hidden number but, did you know that you can also do the same and call from an Android mobile hiding your number so that it is not revealed in the call? This is how you do it:

How to hide your phone number when calling from Android?

Your mobile has several secrets that can be unlocked by using codes marked on the screen with the numeric keypad. And one of them serves to hide the number:

Dial this manually on the call screen: # 31 # (hash, 31, hash)

Then mark the phone number you are going to call, which would look like this: # 31 # 000000000

When you dial, the recipient of the call will not be able to see the number that is calling them because it will be hidden.