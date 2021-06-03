How To Buy QR Code Digital Ticket Through WhatsApp Using PIX

Digital Ticket: Last Tuesday (1st), the Metropolitan Transport Secretariat of the State of São Paulo announced a new way of purchasing the Single Ticket. Now, users of Metro and CPTM trains (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos) will be able to buy tickets through WhatsApp and pay via PIX.

The resource will use QR Code technology to replace the old magnetic ticket. EMTU buses can also be recharged by courier.

Still have questions about the new system? Check out the step-by-step instructions on how to recharge:

How to buy QR Code Digital Ticket through WhatsApp

1. Add the number (11) 3888-2200 in your phonebook and request assistance for the contact on WhatsApp. To buy the Digital Ticket or recharge the BOM Card, type 3;

2. Tap “Request” in the box labeled “Ticket”;

3. Now, fill in all fields with your data and tap continue;

4. Once that’s done, click on the “Pay with PIX” option, copy the code and make the payment in your bank’s application;

5. Ready! Now the Digital QR Code Ticket will appear on your smartphone screen; to save the code, just download it from the “Click here” button. The Ticket will also be forwarded to the user’s email.