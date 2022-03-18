How to Buy ApeCoin?

ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used in the APE ecosystem to power a decentralized community structure at the forefront of Web3.

What is ApeCoin (APE)?

According to the statements made, ApeCoin, as the open source protocol layer of the ecosystem, will serve various purposes:

Governance: ApeCoin is the governance token of the ecosystem and allows ApeCoin holders to participate in the ApeCoin DAO.

Spend Aggregation: ApeCoin is the ecosystem’s utility token that provides all its participants with a common and open currency that can be used without centralized intermediaries.

Access: ApeCoin provides access to certain parts of the ecosystem that are not normally available, such as exclusive games, products, events, and services.

Incentive: ApeCoin will be a tool for third-party developers to join the ecosystem by incorporating APE into services, games and other projects.

The total supply of ApeCoin is permanently fixed at 1 billion coins. No money-printing capability will appear through the contract interface, so the total supply will never increase.

In accordance with standard practice, some of the tokens will be initially locked for project contributors. The locked tokens will be unlocked over a 48-month period according to the predetermined unlock schedule, starting from the launch day of March 17, 2022.

In addition, the APE Foundation has been awarded a 1 in 1 NFT by Yuga Labs, creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club. Yuga Labs has transferred all rights and privileges to this NFT and its underlying artwork to the APE Foundation. According to the statements made, ApeCoin DAO can decide how this intellectual property will be used.

Yuga Labs, on the other hand, will be a contributor to the APE ecosystem, helping to create products and experiences for the ecosystem as a whole.

Where to Buy APE Coins?

APE Coin can be safely traded on Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume. APE Coin; It is traded in APE/BTC, APE/USDT and APE/BUSD pairs on the Binance platform.

To purchase APE, you must first be a member of the Binance exchange. Cryptocurrency or fiat currency should be transferred to Binance passbook upon completion of membership. After the completion of the transfer, you can buy APE Coins in all three pairs mentioned above. In order to buy from the APE/USDT trading pair, you should first go to the interface of this parity. In the APE/USDT interface, the amount to be purchased is entered in the field specified in the limit tab. After the quantity is specified, the purchase is made with the APE Buy order.