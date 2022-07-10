How to Buy (& Sell) Collectable Pokémon TCG Cards

With the Pokémon Trading Card Game‘s skyrocketing prices in 2022, many fans may be wondering what is the best way to buy and sell TCG Pokémon cards. Following the worldwide release of the Gen 1 Pokémon Red and Blue RPGs in 1998, the Pokémon TCG made its debut a year later. Despite launching decades ago, the TCG has seen a major revival in popularity since 2020, with many cards now selling for thousands of dollars. Players looking to jump into the booming market will need to first learn the best methods for selling Pokémon TCG collectibles.

When the very first Base Set TCG expansion was released in 1999, no one could have predicted that the Nintendo collectibles would one day be worth a lot of money. There are now classic Pokémon cards that can sell for as much as a house. For example, a 1st Edition Base Set Charizard sold for $420,000 at a 2022 auction. In February, YouTuber Logan Paul’s Pikachu Illustrator Pokémon card even broke a Guinness World Record after the 27-year-old influencer paid a staggering $5,275,000 for the Nintendo promo collectible.

Related: How To Redeem Card Codes For Pokémon TCG Online

The majority of Pokémon cards that are going for a lot of money are from the classic Wizards of the Coast expansions from the 90s. Because the retro sets are no longer in print, Pokémon fans are willing to shell out a lot of money for the nostalgic pieces of cardboard. Below is a breakdown of the best ways to buy and sell Pokémon TCG collectibles, as well as how to figure out which cards are worth money.

How To Buy And Sell Pokémon Cards

The Pokémon cards that are worth the most money have a 1st Edition stamp under the left side of the artwork. Even though a TCG collectible may feature a popular Pokémon, there are many rare valuable Pokémon cards that don’t sell for a lot of money if they aren’t a first print run. The next group of cards that can sell for a lot is the rare holographic Pokémon cards from classic expansions. Even unlimited versions of holo cards can fetch a high price depending on which set the item is from.

In order to find out the value of a Pokémon card, players will need to identify which TCG expansion the card was originally released in. The easiest way to figure this out is to find the number listed at the bottom of the card. For example, a Dark Charizard card is labeled as 4 out of 82. So searching “Dark Charizard 4/82” into a search engine will reveal that the card is from the Team Rocket TCG expansion released in 2000. Below are the steps fans can then take to sell Pokémon cards once they have this information.

Go to a Pokémon card database site such as TCG Player and search using the name of the card.The site will then give players a general idea of what the card is currently selling for ungraded.After learning the price of the card, go to an auction site such as eBay or a marketplace like TrollAndToad. Collectors can now put the Pokémon card up for sale and even set the final price to match recent sales of the collectible.

Those interested in buying Pokémon cards can just go straight to an auction site, and use the pricing info from the database sites to figure out which TCG collectibles they want to purchase. Collectors looking to make a profit should look for ungraded versions of popular Pokémon, such as Gen 1 Kanto Starter Charizard cards. After buying the cards they want, they can then send them to a grading service.

How To Get Your TCG Pokémon Cards Graded

In order for a Pokémon card to be worth a lot of money, the TCG collectible needs to first be scored by a grading company. A card’s value can literally jump up by thousands of dollars depending on its grade. Because it costs money to send Pokémon cards in for grading, players should first determine whether the card is actually worth submitting. The easiest way to do this is to examine the card under a good source of light. The TCG collectible may not be worth submitting if it has scratches on the holographic, whitening on its corners, or the artwork is off-centered.

Related: How To Avoid Pokémon TCG Card Scalpers

Players can use graded Pokémon card databases such as Pokémon Price and Price Charting to get an idea of what the TCG collectible has been selling for graded in past auctions. Fans looking to buy graded TCG collectibles can also take advantage of eBay’s Pokémon cards Authenticated service, which confirms the authenticity of both the Pokémon card and its grading slab. Below are the steps on how to get your Pokémon cards graded.

Go to a card grading company such as PSA, Beckett, or CGC and look at the service’s pricing.After choosing a grading company, the website will then give players instructions on how to ship cards to them.Once cards are shipped off, there could be a long wait time due to increased demand in grading. Eventually, the graded Pokémon cards will be sent back with a score.

How To Tell If Pokémon Cards Are Fake

Because of Pokémon TCG’s recent explosion in value, the market has been flooded with scammers trying to make a profit. During the release of 2021’s Shining Fates set, the expansion couldn’t be found for half a year due to TCG Pokémon card scalpers. Another major problem that collectors have been facing is the influx of fake Pokémon cards. The easiest way to avoid fraudulent TCG products is to only purchase items directly from official retailers.

Players looking to buy TCG cards online, however, will have to be extra cautious with the collectibles they buy. While fake Pokémon cards have existed since the series launched in the 90s, scammers have gotten incredibly good at creating fraudulent cards that look real. Here are some of the easiest ways to spot fake Pokémon cards.

Shine a light through the card. Pokémon cards are printed in three layers, so the light should barely shine through. If it’s fake the light source will cut through the card easily.Most Rare Full Art Pokémon cards should have textures on the holographic. In comparison, fakes will just have a glossy surface. Fake cards always have the wrong font. Players can look up official Pokémon card images, and then compare them to their card’s font. If it’s a fake, the text will look dramatically different.Fake Pokémon cards almost always get the back of the card wrong. Real TCG card backs have various shades of blue. Under the Pokémon logo should be a splash of dark and light blue below the letter “N”. Fake cards will just have a solid light blue color.

Although the most valuable Pokémon card collectibles are from retro sets, many modern Pokémon Sword and Shield TCG sets have also had cards selling for a lot of money. Collectors should keep an eye out for Trainer Gallery and Alternate Art cards, as they have been extremely popular with players and fans. And as usual, popular Pokémon such as Charizard has continued to fetch big prices at auctions. With Gen 9 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet releasing in November 2022, the Pokémon Trading Card Game will continue to have collectibles that players can sell for a lot.