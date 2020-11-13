How to buy and sell Bitcoin with PayPal?

PayPal has opened its cryptocurrency trading service to all Americans without a waiting list. PayPal can not be used in crypto currency trading process in Turkey, how does it work? For those who wonder …

There are many ways to buy bitcoins, and now PayPal has been added to them. PayPal does not exist in Turkey, but a step in the industry, making it easier for end users to crypto currency.

PayPal is currently offering its cryptocurrency trading service to the US. In the coming months this service will be available in more countries.

For those wondering how the cryptocurrency trading process works with PayPal, here’s a summary:

1. After logging into your account, click on the crypto currency section. You can view this section on the homepage or visit paypal.com/myaccount/crypto/.

2. Select the cryptocurrency you want to buy. Currently the options are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin.

3. Click the “Buy” button. If this is your first purchase, you need to verify your account.

4. Select the amount to buy and the payment method. Bank accounts, debit cards or PayPal balances can be used to buy cryptocurrencies.

5. Review and click the “Buy Now” button to complete the transaction.

After receiving cryptocurrencies via PayPal, you will be able to see your cryptocurrency balance in your account. You cannot transfer the crypto money you purchased from PayPal.

When selling:

1. Go to the cryptocurrency section of your account. You can find it on the home page.

2. Select the cryptocurrency you want to sell.

3. Click the “Sell” button. Here you will be asked for your tax information.

4. Determine the amount you will sell.

5. Review. Click the “Sell Now” button to complete the process.



