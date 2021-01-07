How to blow up fishing areas in Fortnite Season 5?

Two of the missions / challenges of Week 6 of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2 ask us to blow up fishing areas. We tell you how this is done.

Two of the epic missions (purple color) of Week 6 of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 ask us to blow up fishing areas at various points on the map. These Fortnite missions are “blow up fishing grounds in Sharkbone Telliz, Burning Sands, or Fish Pond” and “blow up fishing grounds on Sleeping Pool Island, Canoe Lake, and near Raging Pool”. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you where to find fishing areas and how to make them explode

Fortnite Season 5: what are fishing areas and where to find them

Fishing areas or fishing spots in Fortnite are foam circles that appear randomly in any body of water. Inside them, we can see fish swimming. By using fishing rods, professional fishing rods or harpoon weapons on them, we can get all kinds of fish. This is what the fishing areas / points look like

We can make them explode if we throw a hand grenade at them, if we shoot them with a rocket launcher, or if we fire a missile at them while we are piloting a motorboat. The fishing point will explode and drop objects at random, although the fish that appear will be of lower quality than if we fish in these places normally.