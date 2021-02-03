How to Better Protect a Facebook Account

In the current era, account hijacking is unfortunately something common that has happened to everyone at least once, and many times it is not so much because of their mistake but because of massive hacks to web pages and networks in which the pirates take thousands of accounts.

Do you want to use Facebook calmly, without worrying every time you log in? Well, you don’t have to install anything extra, just spend some time configuring the app options:

Two-step authentication

Efficient and secure method, two-step authentication is a security feature that, together with the password, helps protect your Facebook account. If you configure this feature, you will be prompted to enter a special security code or to confirm the login attempt each time someone tries to access Facebook from a computer or mobile device that we do not recognize. You can also receive alerts when someone tries to log in from a computer that we don’t recognize.

To enable or manage two-step authentication:

Go to your security and login settings by clicking on the upper right corner of Facebook, then Settings> Security & login.

Scroll down to Use two-factor authentication and click Edit.

Choose the authentication method you want to add and follow the instructions on the screen.

Click Activate when you have selected and activated an authentication method.

There are different authentication methods that you can use with your Facebook account when logging in from an unrecognized computer or mobile device:

Mobile phone text message (SMS) codes

Code generator security codes

Use your security key on a compatible device

Security codes from a third-party application

Approve your attempt to log in from a device recognized by Facebook

Use one of the printed recovery codes

You can use as many authentication methods as you want, but at a minimum you must have the text message (SMS) codes activated, or a security key and the code generator.

Establish Trusted Contacts

If you cannot access your account, you have the possibility to choose friends to be trusted contacts who can help you access again. To ask your trusted contacts for help:

Click Forgot account? on the login page.

If prompted, find your account by entering your email, phone, username, or full name, and click Search.

Read the list of email addresses that appear in your account. If you don’t have access to any of them, click Don’t have access anymore?

Enter a new email address or phone that you know you can access and click Continue.

Click Reveal my trusted contacts and enter the full name of one of your trusted contacts.

You will see a set of instructions with a special URL. The URL contains a recovery code that only your trusted contacts have access to. Call your friends and give them the URL so they can open the link and provide you with the security code.

Use the recovery codes provided by your trusted contacts to access your account. When you need to ask for the special security code, call your friends or speak to them personally. If your account has been hacked, someone else may have access to your email account.