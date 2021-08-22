How to ban a contact from seeing your WhatsApp statuses

WhatsApp: Although at the time it was a strange concept, what Snapchat invented in terms of sending content that disappears when viewed or hours after sending it is part of our daily social interactions: From Instagram stories to Twitter fleets or the recent images that disappear after viewing them once you can use it on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp States

And this is also transferred to the WhatsApp States, which are basically the WhatsApp version of the Instagram Stories. And although they do not have their popularity, surely you have contacts who daily or occasionally upload something, be it a photo, a text or a video. Or maybe you do.

But, did you know that just like on Instagram, you can see which contacts of yours have seen that status you have uploaded? It’s that simple to know:

Open WhatsApp -in the mobile app or WhatsApp Web

Go to the States tab

Click on yours, the one you have sent

The status will open, look at the bottom and you will see the icon of an eye accompanied by some numbers

If you click on that eye icon, a list will open with your WhatsApp contacts who have seen it.