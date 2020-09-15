How to attend the Apple event today (15)

This Tuesday (15), happens the traditional Apple event. As usual, the company uses the month of September to announce new products, but this time everything will happen only online.

Whenever a company event approaches, people start to get agitated and anxious waiting for some surprise, or a bombastic novelty that has not yet leaked on the networks or captured in some hint made by the executives.

In order not to escape the rule, CEO Tim Cook seems to have spoiled his most recent investor conference. From what was understood, today’s event will be neither about iPhones nor even Macs. The stars are likely to be iPads and Apple Watches.

What to expect from the event?

As it is already part of the “apple company” culture, many rumors are already rolling. Probably, the name of the event (“Time flies”, in free translation) is not by chance and two new Apple Watches are expected: Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE, a more accessible version of the watch.

There is also talk of the possibility of a new iPad Air with a different design, a more affordable HomePod, and new company service subscription packages.

How to attend the Apple event?

On the TecMundo YouTube channel, you can follow the event in real time with simultaneous translation and comments in Portuguese.

The broadcast in English takes place on Tuesday (15) at 2 pm (Brasília time) and can be watched live on the Apple website, on Apple TV on a compatible smart TV or on the Apple TV + app, or on Livestream on YouTube .



