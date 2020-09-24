How to add widgets on iPhone with iOS 14?

One of the most obvious changes that came with iOS 14 and also the most popular was the possibility to add a toolkit to any home screen page. You can create interesting and useful views with toolkits. In this guide article, we explain how to add toolkits to the home screen and edit the toolkit.

First, let’s show you how you can add an existing widget to your home screen. To do this, follow the steps below:

Gently press and hold on an empty area on the home screen. You will notice that the app icons start to flicker and minus signs appear in the corners.

Click on the + icon located in the upper left corner. You will see the menu of available toolkits.

Click the widget you want to add. Select the size and shape of the widget by dragging it left and right.

Click the “Add Toolkit” button.

After adding the widget, exit edit mode by clicking anywhere on the main screen.

The first time you click a new widget, you may be prompted to set some properties. For example, you may be asked to choose what information you want to display in the weather widget.

To move the widget on the screen or move it to another screen, lightly press and hold it until it vibrates. Then drag it wherever you want on the screen. If you want to remove the widget, long press to make the delete option appear on the screen.

Adding widgets to the home screen is that simple. But Apple also offers more than this one you’ve seen.

Creating the Toolkit Stack

If you want to save space or only have one toolkit that you use occasionally, you can stack several toolkits.

To create a stack, follow the steps below:

Place the toolkit anywhere on the home screen by following the steps listed above while on the main screen. Then choose another toolkit you want to stack. You can combine up to 10 toolkits. Add this to the home screen too.

Press lightly on the second toolkit you added, drag it across the screen, and drop it on the first added toolkit. The toolkits that you will create a pile must have the same size and shape. So you can’t stack a small toolkit with a medium toolkit.

To view your widgets, drag up and down above the top widgets and you will see the next widgets displayed.

If you want to change the location of applications in the stack or uninstall the application:

Press and hold the stack lightly, select “Edit Stack” from the drop down menu.

Change the location of each app by pressing and holding the three line icons opposite each app.

Drag left over the application registration to remove the application.

Intelligent Stacking

Apple also offers a feature called “Smart Stack”. This feature determines the toolkit that will be shown in the stack by location, time or most viewed application.

iOS 14 comes pre-loaded with a toolkit called Smart Stack, which consists of specific applications. You can also add any widgets just like adding any widget to the home screen:

Lightly press and hold on the home screen, then click the + icon in the upper left corner of the screen.

Scroll down until you see the visual component named Smart Stack.

As with other toolkits, you can choose the size you want for this one too. Then click the “Add Toolkit” button.

After adding this toolkit stack, you can change the order of the applications in it and remove the ones you don’t want. You can follow the same method as for stacked apps. If you want to create your own Smart Stack then follow these steps:

Gently press and hold on any stack you have created and then select “Edit Stack”.

Turn on the “Smart Rotation” option.

Toolkits on iPads

You can also use toolkits and toolkits stacks on iPads. However, they can only be placed in the Today view on the left edge of the leftmost home screen. Other than that, adding widgets, stacking widgets and creating Smart Stacks is the same as on iPhone.

If you want your widgets to remain open on the main screen, no matter which page you are on, it is possible to provide this. Follow the steps below:

In today view, press your finger gently on an empty area and wait.

Turn on the option Keep on Home Screen at the top.



