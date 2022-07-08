How to add Snapchat+ icon to display name

To distinguish regular users from paid users, Snapchat+ provides an icon that appears next to the display name. The icon is a star inside a solid grayish-black circle. However, new subscribers may not know how to enable the Snapchat+ profile icon. In addition to the profile icon, paid users of the app also get additional exclusive features, such as “Ghost Tracks” to see the location of their friends in the last 24 hours, the ability to pin a best friend and a replay indicator for stories for $3.99 per month.

Snapchat has been trying to find new sources of income for quite some time. Initially, the photo and video sharing platform displayed ads between Snapchat stories. Earlier this year, the platform announced that it would share advertising revenue with Snap Stars by showing ads in the middle of a video in Stories created by verified users. Snap Inc. has also released the Snapchat Pixy Drone, a pretty unique gadget for Snapchat lovers.

The Snapchat+ icon is easy to activate after purchasing a subscription. It turns out that even after subscribing, users do not receive the Snapchat+ icon, since it is disabled by default. To display the icon, users need to go to their profile, tap their Snapchat+ membership card at the top, and then turn on the radio button next to the “Snapchat+ Icon” item. After that, the Snapchat+ icon will appear in the user’s profile and will be visible to both paid and free users. Being a premium feature, the Snapchat+ icon will only be available as long as users have an active subscription.

First you need a Snapchat subscription+

If users are not subscribed to Snapchat+, they can follow these steps to become subscribers. Click on Bitmoji in the upper left corner of the home screen and find the Snapchat+ banner. Follow the on-screen instructions to start the seven-day free trial. However, users should take into account that at the end of the trial period, using the service will cost $ 3.99 per month. Users can access all Snapchat+ features when they enter the trial period, including the profile icon.

Unfortunately, regular users will not be able to add the icon to their profile. Hence, if someone wants a star icon to be displayed next to their display name, the only way is to pay with Snapchat. Since Snapchat+ is only available in some countries, such as the USA, Canada and the UK, users from other countries cannot access the service, so the Snapchat+ icon is currently unavailable to many people.