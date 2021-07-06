How to add emojis and stickers to your Discord Server

Discord: If you want to add emoticons to your Discord channels, it’s really simple and free, with a multitude of collections to express yourself however you want. If you have entered here it is because you want to know how to add emojis and stickers on your Discord server. Expressing yourself with memes and gifs is fun, but emoticons are already part of our written language. That they were here to stay is something we already knew, but in recent years we have seen an explosion of emoji collections with which to express ourselves in thousands of ways: reactions, sensations, thoughts, feelings, joy, anger, surprise … Fun.

Let’s start with the basics. Discord allows us to have a maximum of 50 emojis of our own on our server — that is, the ones we include; regardless of those that may already exist on the platform. Once we have added them, all the users that belong to that server will be able to use them in the channels just by writing them. As you can guess, an emoji has its own character, which is the exact name of said icon. The minimum number of characters for each emoji is two. Since you cannot put spaces, an alternative is the underscore. On the other hand, another important aspect is that the images that we will convert to emoji cannot weigh more than 256 KB.

Now, to add emojis to our Discord server you have to download them, don’t you think? Let’s start with that part.