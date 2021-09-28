How To Add Contact In Telegram Without Asking For The Phone Number

Telegram: Today weird is the application / social network that does not have some type of private chat for its users to exchange messages. We can do it on Twitter, on Instagram, we can do it on Facebook, even on Snapchat. But normally we usually use WhatsApp, Telegram or Messenger for it.

New contacts on Telegram

Although there are those who prefer social networks themselves before their own messaging applications for a reason: You do not have to show or ask for a phone number when you follow or someone follows you. And there are people who find it difficult to give their phone, so Telegram has a function so that you can add contacts to the application without the phone.

Add contacts to Telegram without asking or revealing the phone

How do you do it? As simple as that:

Open Telegram on mobile

Do you see the magnifying glass in the upper right corner? Click on it

In the writing field that opens, enter the profile name, aliases, etc. that the user you want to add uses in Telegram

This is like Facebook: You will get several results. Choose the one that corresponds to your contact

Click on their name

Now your Telegram profile will open

Look in the upper right corner for the icon with the 3 vertical dots and press it

Now you must give the first option: Add to Contacts

Now that person is part of your Telegram contact list and you can chat with them, without having to ask or reveal the phone.