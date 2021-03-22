How to add a Discord bot? Here are the details

The voice and written communication application Discord, developed for gamers, continues to increase its popularity day by day. The platform, which has more than 140 million users by 2021, reached a peak during the pandemic period. However, parallel to this, “How to add a Discord bot? How to add a Discord music and message deletion bot? ” The answers to such questions are also very much sought. In our article, we explained how to do these procedures with pictures.

What is a Discord bot?

Before starting the process of adding a bot, let’s take a look at what this process is. Discord bots are the name given to fake users who get commands from you. Each bot has its own task.

If you wish, you can ban slang speakers, view your game statistics or play music with these bots. It is enough to give a proper command to these bats, which have many tasks like these.

How to add a Discord bot?

Adding a bot to the Discord server is actually quite simple. But before you start adding a bot, you need to have “Manage server” permissions. If you have these permissions, let’s get to work immediately.

Step 1: Log into Discord from your internet browser.

Step 2: There are several resource websites available for adding bots. You can use source sites like carbonitex or top.gg.

Step 3: After selecting the Discord bot you want to add, click on “Invite”.

Step 4: It will redirect you to a page with the features of the bot you are about to add. Click on “Invite” again from here.

Step 5: Afterwards, an authorization screen will appear so that the Discord bot can be added to the server.

Step 6: Select the server you want to add from here, click “Continue”, then “Authorize”.

Step 7: The bot you added will appear in the upper right corner of the screen.

Adding a music bot

One of the most popular Discord bots, the music bot is easy to add to the server, just like any other. Music bots, both paid and free versions, allow you to have fun moments by playing music on the servers.

If you have enough software knowledge, you can also develop your own music bot. However, there are also very high quality music bots. There are two ways you should follow to add. The first is to search for music bots from the source websites we provided above. The second is to search for music bots through the search engine.

Step 1: Login to one of the various resource sites such as carbonitex or top.gg.

Step 2: In the window that opens, select the “Music” option from the Discord bot list.

Step 3: After selecting the music bot you want to add, click on “Invite”.

Step 4: Click on the “Invite” option from the screen where the bot’s properties are displayed.

Step 5: Select the server where you want to add the bot.

Step 6: After clicking the “Authorize” option, the music bot will come to your server.

Here is the step-by-step process of adding a message deletion bot

As we mentioned before, instead of deleting messages one by one on Discord, you can use a message deletion bot. One of the most popular message deletion bots is “Mee6”. After adding this bot to your server, you can delete messages collectively.

Step 1: Go to Mee6 website and click ‘Add to Discord’.

Step 2: You will see the permission page for the bot to run on your server. Click on “Authorize”. The message deletion bot has arrived to your server. Now, let’s complete the authorization of the bot.

Step 3: Go to the Mee6 bot page and click the “Moderator” option to activate it. Then let’s go to the commands section below on the page that opens.

Step 4: Open “! Clear” and “! Clear-all-infractions” options.

You are ready to use the message deletion bot. Write the number of messages you want to delete in the text channel on the server as ”! Clear 50”. Finally, you have the possibility to delete up to 1000 messages.