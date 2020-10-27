How to activate the video call on Tinder to talk to a ‘match’

Last May, in full confinement, Tinder announced that it would implement a really explosive option in its flirting application: Video chats, a really smart measure for its users to spend more time in the app, by not having to leave after a ‘match’ to start a video call.

Only accessible via Match

A function that has caught on in a very short time, Tinder decided to advance it by checking in its results in the United States, that in 1 month half of the users of Tinder USA had a video call appointment with a ‘match’.

Since last summer, the video call on Tinder is in tests in Spain, but today it is news because Tinder has officially announced that the video chat has been officially released for everyone.

So, whatever part of the world you are in, if there is Tinder you can use video chat right away. But beware: only if there is a ‘match’ and both want. And there are rules, because in order to always protect users, Tinder video chats implement a series of security functions that distinguish them from the usual video calls:

Tinder video chat, how it works

They can only be used between users who have a ‘match’, that is, who have given each other ‘likes’

Video chats are only possible in cases where both users activate the video icon, and the other person is not notified if they have this option disabled.

Tinder users can deactivate video chat at any time, and they have to agree to the rules of use before starting to use them.

At the end of each call it is possible to send a report reporting any problem



