How to activate Snapchat special lenses for Barcelona

After a week in which Day 1 of the Champions League has been the protagonist, things do not rest in Spain, since just today we have the classic par excellence of Spanish football: the match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, which is They will meet at an unusual time for the classic: at 4 in the afternoon. And to celebrate, the social network Snapchat has launched two special lenses for its app based on both teams.

Snapchat lenses for the Classic Barcelona Madrid

Both lenses will be available to Snapchat’s 249 million daily users and will allow Snapchatters and fans of these iconic clubs to “show their passion for their favorite teams during one of the most anticipated games of the season.”

The lenses are available in the Snapchat Lens Explorer and App Carousel today October 24 for 24 hours. After the game, both lenses will be available again in the Snapchat Lens Explorer.

How to use the Lenses:

Open Snapchat and tap on the Camera screen to activate the Lens Carousel

Click on the happy face icon to the right of the Camera button to open the Lens Explorer.

You will find the Barça and Real Madrid lenses at the top of the Lens section

Make a Snap and share with your friends or share a Story



