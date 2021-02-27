How to activate Siri, Google and Alexa search wizards

Playing music, making calls, reading news, informing the weather forecast, plotting routes, searching for recipes, sending messages and scheduling appointments are just some of the functions performed by voice assistants, bringing a lot of practicality to our routine.

Present in cell phones, smart displays, speakers, computers and other devices, virtual assistants work through voice commands, just saying the desired task for them to take action and get the job done.

Currently, we have several options for personal assistants, such as Cortana that works on Windows 10 and Bixby on Samsung gadgets. However, the most popular are Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa, found on most smartphones and other compatible devices.

Typically, they are turned on by default, but if you are still unable to use them for any reason, follow the tips below to activate them on your phone.

How to activate Siri

One of the oldest search assistants, Siri was born as an app for BlackBerry and Android, but after being purchased by Apple in 2010 it became an exclusive tool for Apple.

She debuted on the iPhone 4S in 2011 and has since been known for being a humorous virtual assistant, being able to perform tasks such as opening apps, identifying songs, activating alarms, sending messages and more.

By default, it is activated on Apple devices (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, etc.), just say the phrase “Hey Siri”, followed by the desired request. If you want to check the temperature of the day, for example, say: “What’s up Siri, how is the weather today?”.

On iPhone X and later models, Siri can also be activated by pressing the side button and saying what you need. Depending on the model of the cell phone or device, it may be necessary to press the Home button or the voice command button found in car multimedia systems and the Apple TV control.

How to activate the Google Assistant

Launched in 2016, Google’s voice assistant is an evolution of the old Google Now and can be used on Android smartphones, on the iPhone, on smart TVs, tablets and PCs. The tool allows you to perform searches, schedule events, discover restaurants, run tracks musical and many other tasks.

It is activated by default on phones with the Google operating system, just hold the Home button and say “Ok, Google”. Then, the device will show the message “Hello, how can I help?” On the screen, indicating that the wizard is ready to be used. Some models, like the LG K40S, have a button dedicated to the tool.