How To Activate Parental Control On iPhone

iPhone: The youngest minds are very up to date and they know what kind of mobiles are on the market. It is no coincidence that they also know which are the most powerful terminals on the market. Of course, this is why many look for a way to get their own iPhone, although it is not the last of all, but it is something recent. Many parents may be concerned about the power of the machine and that is why we are going to show you how to activate the iPhone’s prenatal mode.

How to activate iPhone parental mode

Apple is one of the leading companies in the world of technology. If we take a look at the entire catalog of devices you can find many and very good capable of anything. In the world of smartphones it has many tables and can boast of being one of the firms that contributes the most in terms of design and features.

But in Cupertino they also want parents to have everything they need for their children to use their mobile safely. For that it is important to have one of the most important functions activated: that of parental control. Yes, your iPhone also has this function, something that you must take into account and you just have to follow the following steps to put them to work.

Open Settings

Go to Time of use

Choose between your child’s iPhone or your own

Set a password and change the parameters

Once you have reached this point, you can set the settings that you consider convenient according to the parameters you want to play. These are the time spent on the screen, the restriction of content on the Internet, the use of the card to buy apps or which applications they have access to from the phone.

Yes, it will also work for your iPad

We are aware that a telephone is not the only thing you do not have access to today. And it is that more than one will have in their hands an iPad. The Apple tablet is one of the most used devices in the field of education, but it does not take away from being an electronic object rather than protecting your children. But we have excellent news for you, and it is that although the operating system is called iPadOS, the functions are exactly the same. With this we want to tell you that you only have to follow the steps that we mentioned before in order to activate parental control in iOS.