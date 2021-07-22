How To Activate Genshin Impact Cross-Save On PS5, PS4, PC, Android And iOS

Genshin Impact: We tell you how to activate cross-save in Genshin Impact and how this cross-save works between the PS5, PS4, PC, Android and iOS platforms. With the arrival of the Genshin Impact 2.0 update, multiple new features land to the miHoYo title such as the Inazuma region, new characters, game modes and more. Beyond the content itself, a feature that has been highly demanded by players and has finally been heard is cross-platform saving. Below we will tell you all about it, since there may be some confusion in the process of activating this cross-save.

How does cross-save work in Genshin Impact?

The cross-save feature between accounts allows us to link accounts from two different platforms (our PSN account and myHoYo account) and share progress as well as in-game data between the two accounts. Once our PSN account is linked to a valid email address, we will be able to log into iOS / Android / PC using our myHoYo account, or PlayStation using the PSN account linked to the email address associated with our myHoYo account and resume game progress.

How to sync your PSN account with myHoYo Pass?

We need to link our PSN account to the email address, and then both accounts can share the same game progress. To do this, depending on the platforms on which we have the game and the active account, there are two ways:

Case 1: “I have game progress on iOS / Android / PC and I would like to link my email address, which is associated with my myHoYo account, to my PSN account. My PSN account has never been used to log into Genshin Impact ”. Binding procedure:

On our PlayStation, using the PSN account that had never logged into Genshin Impact before, we opened the game for the first time.

We follow the steps in the pop-up window to link the email address associated with our miHoYo account.

This will link both accounts, without further ado.

Case 2: “I have game progress on my PlayStation and I would like to link my PSN account to an email address that is not associated with a myHoYo account.” Binding procedure:

We logged into Genshin Impact on our PlayStation.

We go to Settings> Account> User Center> Link Account and link our account for PSN that is logged into Genshin Impact to an email address that is not associated with a myHoYo account.

After linking, your game progress will be shared when we log into an account to play on the same server on iOS / Android / PC / PlayStation.