How to access the latest photos from your Android Phone on Chromebook

Chromebook users have received a convenient feature that allows them to access their latest photos from the Phone Hub section. Now users can view and download the latest photos taken on an Android smartphone without having to transfer them manually. In addition, this feature will work even if the user is offline, and the latest photos will be updated immediately after the user takes a new photo.

Phone Hub is a built—in control center that allows Android and Chromebook users to easily connect their two devices. This feature allows users to respond to and manage text messages, check the battery percentage of their phone, and enable or disable the modem. Users can also mute the sound on their phone or find it if it is lost. The new recent photos feature in Phone Hub is very convenient because Chromebook users don’t need to pick up the phone to share photos.

Users of Chromebooks or Chrome OS devices with Chrome 103 or later and Android phones can use the new feature via Phone Hub. To use the new Recent Photos feature, users need to log into the same Google account on both devices and connect to the same Wi-Fi network. Chromebook users will notice a new section in the Phone Hub that displays the latest photos on their Android phone. Users can click on any photo to enlarge it and view it in full size. In addition, they can upload a photo to their Chromebook device to edit it, share it, or use it anywhere else.

Simplified data exchange between Chromebook and Android

Chromebook users can also use the built-in “Sharing with the Environment” feature to transfer files, music and documents between other Chromebook or Android devices. Sharing with the environment has also been updated, and now users can use an Android phone to connect a Chromebook device to any saved Wi-Fi network without entering a password. Users need to open the Internet settings page on their Android phone, go to “Wi-Fi Network”, and then click “Share”. Now click “Nearby” under the QR code to share your Wi-Fi credentials with your Chromebook.

It is worth noting that Microsoft provides Windows users with a solution similar to the Phone Hub in Chromebooks — Phone Link. Currently, Phone Link allows users to sync and manage text messages, photos and screenshots, mirror the screen and answer calls. Apple also provides a built-in connection between the iPhone and Mac, where users can use the Photos app (with an iCloud backup) to view recently captured images and videos or share them wirelessly via AirDrop. For most users, a reliable and constant connection between their devices is fundamental to doing work or even for entertainment and personal use, and Chromebook has taken a big step towards making file transfers seamless.