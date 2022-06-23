How TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Encourages Non-Turtle Characters to Play

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is a love letter to both fans of the 1987 TV cartoon and fans of beat ’em up games. Old-fashioned pixel 2D graphics and 8-bit music combined with modern assertive fights and tracks by Mega Ran, Miki Patton, Ghostface Killah and Raekwon pay homage to the arcade games developed by Konami in the 80s and 90s. Players who want to indulge in nostalgia or chat with friends or random strangers can complete the entire game in about two hours, whether in arcade mode or in a story campaign.

Most players tend to gravitate towards one of the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo or Donatello. Each turtle has its own unique characteristics and play styles. Raphael, for example, may not have Donatello’s range, but he more than makes up for it with brute force. Just as turtles have their own unique characteristics, April O’Neal, Splinter and Casey Jones bring something special to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. Their names may not be on the cover, but their presence is definitely felt throughout the game.

Stats make characters

After Shredder’s Revenge is launched, players can only choose non—turtle characters – April O’Neal or Splinter. April’s biggest advantage is her speed, as she is associated with Michelangelo as one of the two 3-speed characters in the game. She has a longer range than Michelangelo, which makes it easier to perform her combos, but the amount of damage per attack she deals leaves much to be desired. Being the Turtle sensei, Master Splinter is one of the strongest characters in the game, which only Raphael can match. Speed is not his strongest point, but his medium range allows him to attack enemies with his elastic cartoon appendages and cane from a decent distance.

Casey Jones is the only unlockable character in Shredder’s Revenge, and the developers of Tribute Games seem to have removed him for a reason. Both his speed and strength are laughable, but combined with his extreme range, Casey can hit almost anything on the screen effortlessly. Along with Leonardo, Casey is one of two characters who provide players with the perfect balance of characteristics.

Those who want the speed of Michelangelo, but prefer a little more range of their characters, can choose April. Players who like to hit hard, but slowly, will like Master Splinter. Finally, those who just want to give their all can choose Casey Jones. Tribute Games has made sure that each character’s game in Shredder’s Revenge feels exactly as players expect, which gives them an additional level of immersion in the game.

Design and visual effects matter too

In addition to the exciting gameplay, the game characters in Shredder’s Revenge should be easily recognizable. Since Shredder’s Revenge supports co-op play of up to six players both online and offline, each of the characters should stand out among all the carnage. This is where playing for non-turtle characters can make it easier for players. Seeing that the four turtles are predominantly green (with the exception of their iconic weapons and masks), it is very difficult to distinguish them from each other when the fight begins. Tribute Games did their best by highlighting the special attacks and radical movements of each turtle, but without them, distinguishing a turtle from its brothers on the screen becomes a problem in itself.

April, Splinter and Casey, on the other hand, stand out like sore fingers. April is easily recognizable by her yellow jumpsuit and red hair. Splinter’s rat-like appearance, brown fur and fuchsia-colored clothing distinguish him from his sons. Casey, despite the fact that he is human, towers over all the other characters with his huge body, hockey mask and training clothes. Their unique design and character colors make it easier for players to determine their location at any given time. Given that Shredder’s Revenge can get hectic with a lot of players, it may be easier for those in the full group to play the game by choosing a non-turtle character.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge allows players to realize fantasies about playing for turtles, but also gives them the opportunity to choose turtle allies. Tribute Games has already announced that more content will be added after the launch of the game, so we hope that more playable, non-green characters will be added to the list.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is available on PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One.