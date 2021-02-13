How this one character managed to avoid trouble and jail

Although Hawaii Five-0 ended at the beginning of 2020 with its season 10, fans do not stop looking for great curiosities that the show had, so we will talk about one of the characters that was never in jail.

In our last Hawaii Five-0 note, we told you about the incredible abilities of the main character of the series, Steve McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin), as he can speak more than 6 languages ​​without problems.

Now something surprising that very few know about the characters of the series, is that only one of the members of Five-0, was never in jail for some kind of problem.

The character of Kono Kalakaua (Grace Park), was the only member of the main cast of the series, who was not imprisoned in the house, yes, that’s right, despite all the personal problems that all the characters saw, she was the only one to be without problems that had to do with jail.

The character Steve McGarrett was there several times, the maximum time he was there was approximately 2 weeks. Chin Ho Kelly (Daniel Dae Kim), spent 8 hours in jail and two years later in the series arrested. Steve’s partner, Danny Williams (Scott Caan), also spent several days in a Colombian prison.

Unfortunately, the Kono Kalakaua actress, Grace Park, left the series in a very controversial way, since she and her partner did not agree with the payment to the actors of the series.