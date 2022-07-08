How the second season ticket for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands can improve the first

Over the past few months, it has been interesting to observe the reaction of fans to the “Wonderland of Tiny Tina”. On the eve of the launch, fans were cautiously optimistic, as if the story of Borderlands 3 disappointed many, the combination of Tiny Tina and fantasy has already proved its effectiveness. After the release, the game became a hit among fans, and many of them were able to go beyond the early problems with the server and praise the game for everything it did right.

Unfortunately, despite the fact that many people fell in love with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands after the release, the DLC spoiled the mood and negatively affected the feelings of fans towards the by-product. As a result, many called for the creation of a second season ticket, in which gamers hoped to see content from the original DLC batch. In particular, this hypothetical second batch of DLC should provide Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands with some proper extensions.

How to Avoid Contradictions More Mirrors of Secrets

Obviously, the first thing the second season ticket should do is to abandon the concept of the “Mirror of Secrets”. These DLCs were designed as repeatable missions that double as additional content for Chaos Chamber, but the brevity of the levels turned out to be a serious disadvantage. While Mirrors try out a few interesting things, they’re more like seasonal events or bounty hunter sets than proper DLC content, so ditching that format in favor of something more traditional would be ideal.

In addition to this, Gearbox needs to make sure that another season ticket and the content in it have a fairer price. For $30, players get only a few hours of original content and a new class called Blightcaller, which, according to many, is not worth the money invested. Each mirror can be purchased separately, but given the fact that at best they only provide an hour of unique content, it’s hard to justify the $10 price. Even if Gearbox gets smaller with another season pass, a fairer price is key. However, it should get bigger, bringing back the classic expansion style.

The Return of Borderlands Extensions

Each main Borderlands game has received four major expansions, each of which adds several hours of content to the game. This is exactly what Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands needs, since the absence of the True Vault Hunter mode means that players do not have the opportunity to re-complete quests. So the only place they can really use their max characters is the Chaos Room, and while it’s a fun endgame mode like everything else, it gets stale after a while.

Additions such as Bounty of Blood, Captain Scarlett and Her Pirate’s Booty and Secret Armory of General Knoxx have given players new enemies to fight, additional locations to explore and, most importantly, new quests to complete. Since each Mirror of Mystery provides only one quest, it is not surprising that the DLC released so far seems to be a significant step forward compared to what it was before. A second season pass, consisting entirely of basic add-ons that add everything fans expect, would be ideal, and if each of them included a traditional fight with a raid boss, many of the community’s problems would be solved.

Considering how well Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is selling, the second season pass will surely have an audience if Gearbox wants to provide it. Although the community is disappointed with the original DLC collection and is returning to older Borderlands releases, it will surely return if great expansions like Assault on Dragon Keep are released. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands core gameplay is strong, but the content that players like is simply not enough. A second season pass with extensions at a fair price instead of deeply flawed Mirrors of Mystery will provide exactly what gamers are looking for.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.