How The Screenwriter of “James Wan And The Saw” Celebrated The 18th Anniversary of The Film

It’s hard to believe that almost two decades have passed since Billy the puppet rolled his three-wheeled self onto the big screen and won the hearts of horror fans. The original saw has just celebrated its 18th anniversary. What some may forget, thanks in part to the flood of minor sequels with even more convoluted plots, is how innovative and stripped-down that first film was. There’s a reason why, after all these years, it’s still considered one of the best horror films of all time, and that’s because of the attention to detail director James Wan and screenwriter/actor Lee Wannell put into their 2004 hit thriller. And this weekend they found time to celebrate this event.

James Wang took to his Instagram to post a retrospective photo of himself kneeling and posing in front of a poster of the original film. The director of “Aquaman” ridiculed his image of the early 2000s, noting the longevity of the film in pop culture:

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör James Wan (@creepypuppet)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

I agree with the director. With this hairstyle, he looks like he would be a great addition to the BTS pop group. Nevertheless, the painful leather jacket of the 2000s would be more suitable for an episode of “The Sopranos Clan” than for a performance of “Black Swan”.

“Saw” became a springboard for James Wan, as it helped him launch the mega-successful horror universe “The Spell”, in which the fourth film is being prepared. It also earned him a high-profile job as director of the DC films Aquaman and its upcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. It’s great that the director respects his horror roots, even if he doesn’t have much to do with the franchise these days.

The co-creator of the Saw series, co-writer of the script and actor Lee Wannell (who played Adam) turned to Twitter to share his warm memories of the film. Check out his post:

Well well, Wan and I’s little baby is all grown up and legally able to drink…in Australia at least, where it was born. I have so much affection for this film and how it changed my life. When anyone talks about Saw, I don’t think of a franchise. I think of this original film. https://t.co/weVKJiIl4p — Leigh Whannell (@LWhannell) October 29, 2022

It’s nice to see that Lee Wannell is so strongly attached to the long-running series, even if he moved away from “Saw” for a fun reason. It changed this man’s life because he turned the success of the 2004 film into a fast-paced writing and directing career. He recently shot a reimagining of the critically acclaimed film “The Invisible Man” for Blumhouse, and his version of “The Wolf Man” starring Ryan Gosling will appear soon.

Like the careers of the two creators, the long-running psychological horror franchise is not going to slow down. The tenth film is due to be released in theaters on Halloween 2023, and original Saw actor Tobin Bell will return in it. The resurrection of this character seems somewhat difficult, given that he has been dead since the third part. Nevertheless, John Kramer’s iconic portrayal of Bell is no less a credit to the success of the original film than its creators. So if the filmmakers think it’s appropriate to bring back the villain, I’m here.

Like many others, I am sincerely glad that the film by James Wan and Lee Wannell has stood the test of time. If you want to celebrate the 18th anniversary of the release of “Saw” by watching it again or want to see it for the first time, it can be streamed via a Peacock subscription. Also, be sure to follow the news about upcoming horror movies.