How the reshoots of “Scream 2” saved the movie “Killer”

In “Scream 2” there is one of the most amazing revelations in the series, and the reshoots actually saved the Ghost Face’s personality from complete disappointment.

Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson had the unenviable task of recreating the magic of the original “Scream” with the help of “Scream 2”, but the reshoots saved the murderous revelation from serious disappointment. Released less than a year after 1996’s “Scream,” the first sequel with a harsh script and a violent, crazy Ghost face led to the emergence of a worthy successor. Timothy Oliphant makes the most of his minimal screen time as Mickey, conveying charm, humor and just a hint of madness before exposing him.

“Scream 2” continues the story of Sydney Prescott (Neve Campbell) as she tries to get past the original Woodsboro massacre and is now a student at Windsor College. When a copycat killer appears at the premiere of The Scream in the Movie “Stabbing”, Sydney is forced to doubt her new relationship. Meanwhile, Woodsboro survivors Dewey Riley (David Arquette) and Gail Weathers (Courteney Cox) get back together to investigate the Ghost Face attacks.

Revealing Mickey’s Ghostly face makes sense when analyzing his behavior. Nevertheless, the audio commentary to “Scream 2” on the DVD confirms that the re-shooting saved the turn. Mickey’s role was all too obvious in the original footage, while his lack of any one-on-one scenes with Sydney would have made him disappointing. Fortunately, the reshoots allowed us to create a more subtle and complex story and provided another scene for Sarah Michelle Gellar’s “Chichi”.

At first, Mickey may not seem like the most obvious choice for Ghostface. However, a few clues tease Mickey as the Scream killer 2. He is regularly seen with a video camera, and later it turned out that Ghostface was filming crime scenes. The big clue is in a classroom scene with classmate Randy (Jamie Kennedy), where they discuss the merits of sequels, especially in the horror genre. Mickey tries to defend the idea that “many sequels have surpassed their originals.” This conversation was originally filmed in a large hall, so it seems more impersonal. There are no cameos of Chichi or Joshua Jackson in the dialogue, so most of the lines are split between Mickey and Randy. The first one is significantly more decisive than his careless behavior in the final film. This makes Mickey the prime suspect; therefore, the scene was reshot. Speaking about the underrated commentary on Scream 2, Williamson confirmed, “Mickey seemed too suspicious, and it was better to introduce all these other characters and let him sit further in the background.”

The scene-altering reshoots allowed Mickey to sit back and ignite a debate that was shared with the rest of the class. The new small classroom setting also provides a friendlier and more intimate atmosphere, which contrasts well with the bloodshed in Scream 2. Craven stated that one of the reasons for the reshoot was the desire to make better use of the casting of Sarah Michelle Gellar. Chichi was only supposed to appear in the sorority house scene, killed by a Ghost Face. It would be a missed opportunity not to give Buffy, the vampire slayer star Gellar, more screen time, and her presence in class reveals more of Chichi’s interests and personality. In addition, her mocking Mickey’s argument for a sequel gives him a greater incentive to kill Chichi. In the end, Mickey became much better after the reshoots. The scene in the hospital where he comforts Sydney was another belated addition, as the filmmakers realized that their friendship was not firmly established. This is the only time Mickey is alone with Sydney, which strengthens their bond and allows him to suspect her boyfriend Derek (Jerry O’Connell).

Without this moment, Mickey would only be present in a group setting, preventing the influence of his Ghost Face killer personality. Mickey’s manipulation of Sidney also gives more importance to his later actions when Derek serenades Sidney in front of a busy dining room. Mickey is a movie expert who casually mentions a connection to Top Gun, even saying Derek’s intro and encouraging the crowd to applaud. The reshoots of “Scream 2” imply that Mickey instigated his friend’s romantic gesture, expecting Derek to be punished by his fraternity, which led to his helpless position at the climax and further tormented Sydney.