How the popularity of “Stranger Things” can be “devastating” for stars like Millie Bobby Brown, according to actor Dr. Brenner

Although Matthew Modine did not start in the industry as early as the young actors in “Stranger Things”, he has been working in this business since he was 20 years old and knows something about how to be a young actor. Since he and Millie Bobby Brown had many scenes together, Modine told The Guardian about his relationship with her and how different growing up in the industry today is compared to when he was growing up:

My desire was to protect her. When I was a young actor, if you had a show that was successful in 20 or 30 countries around the world, it would be incredible. Netflix is present in more than 190 territories. What Millie and her generation have come to know through streaming is a kind of celebrity, power and reach that is bigger than anything in the entertainment industry before. It’s a roller coaster: there are ups and downs. Adoration and love are not real, they are related to what you have created, and they can be destructive.

Matthew Modine may not have been brought up in the streaming era, but he definitely knows what it means to be in the industry as a whole. Given how big “Stranger Things” is, it makes sense that he felt the need to protect Millie Bobby Brown from everything that comes with a very successful series. The show continues to expand its audience and is likely to get even bigger ahead of the fifth season next year.

It would be scary to have such a popular show, and at the same time sad, not knowing if people like you because of you or your character. It’s hard, especially being so young and dealing with all this while trying to grow up. Although it looks like Matthew Modine was trying to help in any way he could. It wouldn’t be surprising to hear that one of the adult stars of “Stranger Things” did the same, since many of them were in a similar boat.

Even after four seasons, “Stranger Things” continues to be one of the biggest hits of streaming television. The series even helped streaming beat cable television, with a higher percentage of viewers on Netflix than on any other cable network. It should be interesting to see what the numbers will be during the premiere of the fifth season of “Stranger Things”, but it would not be surprising if they were higher.

The fame of “Stranger Things” may be getting a little complicated, but that doesn’t mean the stars aren’t taking advantage of it. Millie Bobby Brown recently admitted that she used the series as a way to avoid fines for traffic violations. “Stranger Things” also became a LEGO set, so the success of the series has been preserved for quite a long time. What this will turn out to be later for the young actors remains to be seen, but at least they have a good group of veteran actors who help them.

