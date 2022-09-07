How the Polynesian Spin-off Immortals Fenix Rising Can Get Away From BOTH Comparisons

There are many open-world games developed by Ubisoft that have become available recently, and although most of them cause a decent amount of hype when released, Immortals Fenyx Rising passed with much less recognition than other games from the Paris-based company. clothes. It got a decent number of fans and served as a good alternative to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which was a more controversial experience, and the Greek setting was at the heart of its charm. The sequel seems to take Phoenix to Polynesia, which is radically different from what it was before, and the change in location will have a bigger impact than just changing the aesthetics of the franchise.

The Polynesian sequel will take Immortals Fenyx Rising out of sight of one of Nintendo’s greatest achievements. There have been many concerns that the 2020 release bears a visual resemblance to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This is by no means a minus, since the latter is beautiful, but casts doubt on the originality of the Ubisoft project. A Polynesian sequel could be the perfect way to live up to fans’ expectations by separating yourself from such comparisons. At the level of the environment, art and gameplay, changing the setting may be exactly what is needed.

There is a lot of water in Polynesia

There was no shortage of diverse landscapes in Breath of the Wild’s Hyrule, and Link had to overcome many water sources. Lake Hilia, the Sea of Nekluda and the pond around Tarry Town are well suited to give Hyrule a sense of diversity, but the geography of Polynesia means that water should be a much more important factor in the continuation of Immortals Fenyx Rising. There are more than 1000 islands scattered in the South Pacific Ocean, and you will need more effort than quickly climbing a cliff or walking along Hyrule Field to get comfortable.

At the gameplay level, the open design of Immortals Fenyx Rising seemed similar to Breath of the Wild, but much less attractive. Switching to other landmasses in Polynesia would make the sequel look more like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey than Breath of the Wild, since most of the map is submerged in the sea. The detour should be different because of the terrain, and since Phoenix has more influence on the world than Link has in his game, it may play on their strength.

Polynesian culture has no place in the “Breath of the Wild”

There were many mythologies that could be used in Immortals Fenyx Rising, but Polynesia has a rich history of fascinating cultures that could be used in the sequel. It’s an underrepresented culture in fiction, and while Moana has succeeded in shedding light on the Oceania region, Immortals Fenyx Rising caters to a completely different audience. From the point of view of the narrative, she could not only separate herself from other games set in mythology, but also take a fresh look at a culture that is as exciting as it is diverse.

Breath of the Wild exists only within its own mythology, so its reach is limited and cannot rely on real culture in the same way. The next installment of Immortals Fenyx Rising has the luxury of learning from the cultures that exist today and can weave mythological concepts into its fictional story to maximize its narrative potential. This is the same philosophy that Assassin’s Creed has used for many years, and God of War, taking on the Scandinavian myth like a fish in water, revived the franchise. Polynesia is perfect for Immortals Fenyx Rising, as it not only uses a proven method that is sure to attract new fans, but also allows you to avoid stress and avoid comparisons with one of the best Nintendo games.

It is reported that the sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising is in development.