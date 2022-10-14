How the Oscar Incident affected Will Smith’s Popularity

Every other Hollywood actor in the industry has had controversial past feuds that have left an indelible mark on their careers. Many of them have established themselves as the most famous stars. However, some mistakes that were reported led to their constant decline, despite their talent. A living example of such a case is Will Smith and his infamous Oscar Slapgate earlier this year.

The King Richard star faced hatred and criticism over the incident. While some decided to stand their ground, higher officials defamed the star by imposing countless bans and sanctions. According to a recent report by Variety’s Intelligence Platform, the star’s reputation plummeted after a slap in the face at the Oscars. Here is a detailed analysis.

The negative impact of the Oscar on Will Smith and his popularity

Vanity Fair reports that, according to data collected by Q score, Will Smith is no longer a famous star in the eyes of the public. The striking differences in his Q-score polls proved it. With a positive score of 39, Smith entered the top ten actors in the industry with the most positive rating. He shared the best bars with celebrities like Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington.

However, immediately after the failure at the Oscar ceremony on March 27, his scores dropped. It is reported that the star of “Men in Black” fell from 39 and remained unchanged at 24 until July 2022. While Smith’s positive scores have worsened, his negative scores have skyrocketed, double the average baseline negative score for any actor. As can be clearly seen, Oscar’s shiny gate turned out to be too expensive for Will to keep up with the results.

For context, Q scores in simple terms are statistics measured twice a year. It basically helps to evaluate the popularity of a celebrity in terms of points. For any infamous outburst of fandom, the stars’ ratings put up a negative number. While for any glorious recognition or popularity, they respectively increase the positive.

What do you think about the above statistics? Do you agree with Will Smith’s abrupt schedule change? Or do you have something else to chip in? Our field for comments is all ears.