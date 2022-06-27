How the original “Charmed” had 2 more seasons after cancellation

The original Charmed series had two more seasons, despite the fact that it was canceled in 2006. Charmed first premiered in 1998, and it aired on the WB network for a total of eight seasons before ending due to network mergers and budget constraints. The show starred Shannen Doherty as Prue Halliwell, Holly Marie Combs as Piper, Alyssa Milano as Phoebe, and later Rose McGowan as Paige Matthews, and it followed in the footsteps of similar genre shows such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Sabrina the Little Witch.

“Charmed” followed the adventures of the Halliwell sisters as they accepted their Wiccan powers and their destiny as “Charmed.” While in San Francisco, the Halliwell sisters combined their duties as witches with their professional ambitions and personal lives. Mixing magic with real realism, the show garnered a huge following and created a legacy and premise that was so successful that the CW network even ordered a 2018 reboot of Charmed, which lasted four seasons.

Despite its popularity, the original Charmed ended after season 8, and each of the remaining sisters had a happy ending. Phoebe found love with Cupid, Piper and Leo were able to raise their sons Wyatt and Chris, Paige got married, and “Absolute Power” was defeated. What could the Halliwell sisters do but live their lives? A lot, as it turned out. After Charmed ended, Zenescope Entertainment published two officially licensed Charmed comic book series with the clever titles Charmed: Season 9 and Charmed: Season 10. In total, there were 24 issues in season 9, and 20 issues in season 10, as the show was built while it was still on television.

Charmed: Season 9 started from where the show ended. The sisters of the Charmed Halliwells believed that they had earned the right to a quiet life. They began to get used to the new routine, until the death of the very first “innocent” they had ever rescued marked the beginning of something more sinister than the “Charmed” had ever encountered before. Trying to balance their lives with this new threat, the Halliwell sisters were forced to return to the past and protect their former “innocents” from the evil that haunted them.

Charmed: Season 10, on the other hand, answered an important question that the show never fully answered. Shannen Doherty’s character, Prue, died at the end of the third season of Charmed due to rumors of difficulties on set with her colleagues. Despite the fact that many of the Charmed characters return from the dead in the form of ghosts, Prue’s fate after her death was never confirmed, and she was only mentioned periodically throughout the five remaining seasons of the show. Charmed: Season 10 explained what happened to her and brought her back to the herd, albeit without resemblance to Shannen Doherty.

Related novels and comics are a reliable way to keep the franchise alive. Buffy the Vampire Slayer went down the same path after it ended, and major franchises like Star Wars printed books and comics galore to fill in the gaps in their vast timeline. The 9th and 10th seasons of “Charmed” after the cancellation of the series became proof of the continued popularity of the show. The ongoing adventures of the Halliwells provided an exciting narrative and preserved the legacy of the show even years after it was supposed to end.