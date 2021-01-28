How the new face unlock and TOUCH will work, in detail

WhatsApp is looking for its users to be safe, which is why it will now apply facial unlocking, better known as Face ID and Touch ID in WhatsApp Web.

As mentioned in Somagnews, the messaging app, Facebook’s sister, will soon ask all WhatsApp users to authenticate through Face ID or Touch ID in the menu that allows us to add new WhatsApp Web sessions.

This is an extra protection measure that will ensure that no one other than you can access your WhatsApp account through a WhatsApp Web session behind your back, that is why we give you more details about it and how it will work.

As you know, there are many tricks to know with whom one communicates, a situation that leaves us vulnerable to strangers and above all violates our privacy, which is why WhatsApp Web would now include this new way of unlocking that would include the face.

Extra protection on WhatsApp Web

Until now the process to start a new session on WhatsApp Web was as simple as opening the WhatsApp application options, touching the corresponding section, touching Add device and scanning the QR code and immediately being in session.

But with the change that Facebook is planning for its instant messaging app, after we touch the button to add a new session we will have to authenticate through Face ID or Touch ID on our iPhone to continue.

What yes, is that it is clear that little by little WhatsApp is dedicating resources to polish the experience of using the app. It is something that shows in the small details such as this security extra that will soon be available.

For now, however, if we have an iPhone without Touch ID or Face ID, it is not possible to use a code instead, for example, so we will not see any changes in the app.

While Facebook polishes its star messaging app, Telegram does the same with its, in fact in Somagnews we have detected that how all WhatsApp chats can be exported to Telegram to continue being able to have them when we migrate platforms.