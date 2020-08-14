How the market service works in partnership with Uber

Last month, Uber announced a partnership with the Cornershop delivery app to make market purchases using the transportation app available for Android and iPhone (iOS). With the integration of services, users of Uber and Uber Eats can make purchases of the month and request deliveries without the need to download other software.

With the partnership, it is possible to log in to the Cornershop app with the same information as the Uber account, and pay for the delivery service with the payment data saved in the mobility app. Check, in the list below, what Cornershop is, how the platform delivery service works to place orders and how to register to be a Shopper.

1. What is Cornershop? How does the service work?

Cornershop is an application that offers supermarket delivery services and is available in 11 Brazilian cities, including Greater São Paulo, Campinas, Grande Rio, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Florianópolis, Brasília, Goiânia, Salvador and Recife. Through the app, you can browse the stores available in the region, choose the products you want and add them to the cart.

The service allows you to create lists and share them with friends and relatives, who can add products to the cart and, in addition, it is also possible to make purchases in different stores on the same order. Delivery rates vary, and are usually lower when the order value exceeds R $ 150.

The stores available vary by location, but the BIG supermarkets, Sam’s Club, Carrefour, Nacional, Mercadorama, Bom Preço, Gimba, Cobasi, Varanda, Emporium São Paulo, Hirota, Armazém Cerealista Mercado Dububro, as well as other establishments, are registered on the platform. Kopenhagen, Chocolates Brasil Cacau, Kalunga and Granado Pharmácias, for example.

2. How does the Uber partnership with Cornershop in Brazil work?

Uber announced the partnership with Cornershop last month and, with the integration of services, market orders can be placed either through the travel app or through Uber Eats, under the “Market” tab on the bottom menu. It is also possible to make purchases through the Cornershop app itself, with Uber login details. If the marketplace Uber service option does not appear in the mobility brand app, you need to update the app and make sure the service is available in your region.

The interface and navigation of applications to place market orders is very similar, and the functionalities are the same, with no variation in available establishments, for example. Market orders, even when requested by Uber apps, are separated by the Shoppers registered at Cornershop and the order is delivered within two hours, with the possibility of scheduling delivery.

3. How to register as a Shopper?

It is possible to register as a Shopper through the Cornershop app, accessing your account and going to the option “Be a Shopper”. You will be redirected to a web page where you must complete a form with information containing e-mail, full name, date of birth, telephone number and city. There are some requirements to apply for the position, such as being over 18, having a current driver’s license and a vehicle in good condition with a year equal to or greater than 2005.

The times when you can connect as a Shopper are the same as when establishments are open, between 7 am and 11 pm. The service is available in all regions of São Paulo, ABC Paulista, Osasco, Barueri, Alphaville, Guarulhos, West and North Zones of Rio de Janeiro, expanded center of Curitiba, Porto Alegre and Belo Horizonte. In addition, to become a partner Shopper, Cornershop offers in-store training, which must be scheduled through the platform itself.

4. How to shop online at Cornershop?

The procedure for placing market orders through the Cornershop or Uber apps is the same – the only difference is that, through the Uber app, you must access the “Market” tab in the bottom menu. You will have access to all the stores available in your location and you can browse both them and by searching for specific products in the magnifying glass icon.

Tap on the item you want to buy, add it to the cart and, to complete the order, select “Checkout”. Before placing your order, you will have access to a page with products on sale and, if you want, you can add them to the cart. On the confirmation page, you must choose the time available for delivery, and you can modify the form of payment. The app also allows you to provide guidance to the Shopper and consult the purchase price and delivery fee.



