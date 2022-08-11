How the Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power will try to make Isildur more attractive to fans

Amazon is finally bringing “The Lord of the Rings” to small screens with “Rings of Power,” almost five years after the official announcement in 2017. In the early days, no one could say how many familiar faces would appear (if at all) and whether the series would take place in the same universe as Peter Jackson’s films. Now that some familiar characters are played by new actors, and Jackson is not involved, Maxim Baldry, who plays Isildur, talked about trying to make the character recognizable, despite his famous failure in destroying the Single Ring.

Although Isildur did not play an active role either in the trilogy of The Lord of the Rings novels or in the film adaptations, he is best known for not destroying the Ring of Omnipotence when he had the opportunity, which, of course, led to the events of this trilogy. and a lot of heartache for many characters. It’s not necessarily the greatest legacy for someone, but a juicy role for an actor. When the cast of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power spoke to CinemaBlend during Comic-Con in San Diego, Maxim Baldry shared what it’s like to be able to explore the other side of Isildur:

Privilege and honor. I definitely felt the weight of expectations from people’s interpretation of this character. We were kind of at the beginning of his journey, and I was grateful that I was able to explore it, discovering myself and not wanting to follow my father’s dream of becoming a long-distance captain, and partly wanting to do something else and accept it. another direction. In turn, this makes it much closer, and perhaps you will be able to understand it in the future.

The character of Isildur only appeared briefly in Peter Jackson’s films, and his screen time was more or less devoted to showing how badly he failed and ensuring that Sauron would get a chance to come to power again. This won’t be the case with “Rings of Power,” and the Amazon show may have what it takes to make Isildur related and his actions more understandable. He may not be destined to destroy the Ring of Omnipotence after all, but there are plenty of stories to tell before that happens, if the latest big trailer is any indication!

Isildur is just one of the names that fans of J.R.R. Tolkien novels and/or film trilogy recognize. Robert Aramayo will play Elrond in the series, and Morfydd Clark will play Galadriel. Both are heavily featured in the latest trailer and in the crowded teaser trailer before it. Kazad-doom will be a location and will show it on much better days than in The Brotherhood of the Ring (although a Balrog will appear), and Rivendell is also a setting. One shot of Isildur Maxim Baldry in the early shots shows him on board a ship, so he will presumably spend at least part of his time at sea.

Of course, there are a huge number of characters in The Rings of Power, and it’s too early to say how much attention Isildur will pay. Fortunately, Amazon already renewed its Lord of the Rings TV show for a second season a few years ago, so at least two seasons are guaranteed, and Tolkien’s lore is filled with characters and places to explore, even if the series goes in its own direction. In addition, the wait has almost come to an end, which is great news for everyone who has been waiting for the first episode for almost half a century.

“The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” will debut on Amazon (opens in a new tab) in the schedule of TV premieres of 2022 on Friday, September 2, for everyone who has an Amazon Prime subscription. Episodes will be released weekly, rather than the entire season immediately on September 2, so viewers can count on two months of action in Middle-earth, distributed over eight episodes.