How the life of Angela Dim, the star of the TV series “90 days of the groom” has changed after losing weight

Weight loss has changed the lives of many actors, but most of all it has affected the life of the star of the franchise “90-day fiance” Angela Dim. Angela turned to full-body plastic surgery Transformation during 90-Day Fiance: Happily ever After? Season 6, despite her husband’s disapproval. Her extreme weight loss combined with cosmetic procedures has made her a new person and has affected both her personal and professional life both inside and outside the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

Angela entered the franchise because of her relationship with Michael Ilesanmi, a much younger man from Nigeria. Angela deliberately misled Michael about her ability to have a child with him, as well as her desire to have more children. Angela then decided to invest her money in another procedure while Michael was in Nigeria waiting for his K-1 visa. While Michael and his family hoped that Angela would spend her money on infertility treatment, instead she decided to use her savings for a radical transformation of plastic surgery. Angela combined breast reduction surgery, liposuction and sleeve gastric resection to change her appearance in a short time.

Angela’s life changed dramatically after the star of the “90-day groom” lost weight and had plastic surgery. Angela’s career has flourished since her transformation, and she is currently being paid to promote weight loss products such as Boombod supplements. Her physical transformation has also attracted a lot of attention to her and guaranteed her a place in any new 90-day groom content. While her career is in full swing, despite her more problematic behavior, Angela is also gaining self-confidence. Grandma likes her new look and likes to show off her new figure in selfies, dance videos and other social media content.

Despite the fact that Angela saw her career opportunities and influencer status expanded thanks to the weight loss of the “90-day fiance” franchise, some of her relationships suffered. Michael disapproved of Angela’s surgery and was even accused of cheating on Michael when she got close to her surgeon. Her focus on changing her appearance seems to have significantly complicated her marriage. Meanwhile, Angela’s personality seems to have changed since she lost weight and her ego has grown. It even ended her long-standing friendship with Jojo’s best friend. Angela’s weight loss had some disadvantages for her as her personality changed along with her body.

While Angela lost her best friend due to having a big ego, the “90-day Groom” star seems to have at least saved her marriage. There are rumors that Angela and Michael are back together and are starring in the new series “The 90-day groom”. While Angela strives to show off her slim figure, one thing that is not being discussed enough is her health. Angela claimed that she first went to a surgeon to improve her health, but many fans of 90 Day Fiancé questioned her motives as she continued to smoke cigarettes. However, Angela seems to be happy with her new body.