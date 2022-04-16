How the Kardashians celebrate Easter: Kris Jenner plans a delightful day for the children of Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kourtney

There is no party like Kris Jenner’s party! The mamager of the Kardashian-Jenner family has planned a delightful holiday for her children and grandchildren to celebrate the holiday weekend.

“What’s my sweet mom like? How she sets the table is so cute,” Kim Kardashian enthused in an Instagram Story on Saturday, April 16.

The founder of KKW Beauty, 41, was the first to show her subscribers an adult table. Rabbit rings held pale blue cloth napkins that lay on top of plates with blue polka-dot rims and yellow-striped napkins. The central parts were bouquets of white and pink tulips in wide vases, in which white and brown eggs were used as a filler. Small rectangles of grass were placed between each vase, and bunches of carrots also decorated the adults’ table.

Kardashian also demonstrated a “cute children’s table”, which used paper plates with charming patterns in the form of rabbits. The children had smaller centerpieces with pink and yellow flowers. They also had paper carrots in each place, as well as paper cups with ears.

The 66-year-old Jenner was planning not only four Kardashian children (North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West). Khloe Kardashian and three-year-old daughter Tru, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson, were also present. Kourtney Kardashian’s children with Scott Disick — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Rain, 7— also joined in the fun. The daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, Dream, 5, and the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Stormy, 4, also joined the Easter fun.

It is unclear whether the founder of Kylie Cosmetics brought her newborn son (whose name has not yet been disclosed) after giving birth in February.

While the kids were probably excited about their tiny table, Kim was more interested in the sausage display case. “This situation is so amazing. It looks so beautiful,” she said, pointing the camera at a table filled with meat, cheeses and fruit.

“Little cucumbers! Guys, don’t tell me about this fancy thing that you don’t like little cucumbers the most,” said the California native.

A screenshot from her private messages shows Stephanie Shepherd explaining to the Skims founder that these snacks have a name: gherkins. “That’s what they’re called?!?!?! Not baby cucumbers,” Kim replied. “WTF, I’m shocked.”

While the egoist was learning about her favorite snacks, the children focused on painting hard-boiled eggs. Kids used Egg Mazing machines to spin eggs and draw drawings on them. They also built Peeps Cookie Coops for their marshmallow snacks.

Chloe, 37, praised the children, telling Dream that she used “amazing colors,” and praised the eggs of each of her nieces and nieces.

“Wow, North, you’re fantastic!” said the founder of Good American, and a 9—year-old girl gave her aunt a rainbow egg.

She also encouraged Courtney’s children. “Rain, did you do all this yourself? Oh, you have to teach me!” she raved.

Scroll down to take a peek inside the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Easter extravaganza:

Sweet cake

During the Easter celebration, the family enjoyed a lot of sweets.

Ready for a mess

Chris had adorable holiday-themed aprons so her grandchildren could wear them while coloring Easter eggs.

Activity

My grandmother of 10 years had a lot of funny crafts for the little ones.

Beautiful display

There was no shortage of colorful snacks at the family gathering.

Children’s table

The little ones had smaller central parts.

Tables for adults

Their parents had a more mature table.

Dessert display

There was enough sugar for the extended Kardashian-Jenner clan.