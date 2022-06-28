How the Kardashian stars reacted to the Roe v. Wade decision

The star of Kar-Jenners in The Kardashians and some of the influential celebrities who have megabucks and millions of subscribers have spoken out about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade case. Recently, five pro-abortion judges overturned a 1975 ruling that granted access to abortion and bodily autonomy. Other celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Lizzo and Billy Eilish, expressed their disagreement with the decision to their numerous followers on social networks.

Throughout his reign in the reality show, some members of the Kar-Jenner family took part in active activities and spoke out about matters important to them. However, some of their efforts receive more positive reviews than others. Kim Kardashian’s comment that no one wants to work caused a violent reaction earlier this year. After the murder of George Floyd, all the Kardashians used their platform to speak out about Black Lives Matter. Now it’s time to take a look at how the Kar-Jenner family reacted to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Kardashian sisters quickly commented on this on social networks, although they mostly reposted the opinions of other users. Courtney shared a photo in her Instagram story that mentions the recent increase in gun violence. It said, “In America, guns have more rights than women.” Khloe shared a post from Planned Parenthood, and Kendall from Kardashian reposted a New York Times post with the headline “disturbing… disappointing… devastating.” Kim, like Khloe, also released an official statement from former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Kim has been called out for hypocrisy in her position because of her recent support for Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso, who opposes the choice. By far, Kendall has been the most outspoken on this issue. In May, she participated in the Planned Parenthood #BansOffOurBodies movement along with other celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Megan T Stallion and Selena Gomez. None of the other Kardashians or Jenner appeared on the list. Kendall has come a long way since her deaf Pepsi commercial.

Family members who have not spoken out at all are matriarch Kris Jenner, billionaire Kylie Jenner and brother Rob Kardashian. Chris, like Kim, also supported Rick Caruso for mayor. Celebrities have a lot of power and influence, and few of them have the same influence as the Kardashian stars. What they say (or don’t say) matters, and fans always hold them accountable, which is why they’ve been involved in so many controversies. In the future, the family may continue to post about the Supreme Court’s decision, but there is a chance that they will return to their usual posts about outfits and glamorous vacations.