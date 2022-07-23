How the John Wick 3 Team Trained Dogs to Bite the Crotches of Villains

The director of the film “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” Chad Stahelski talks about the process of training attacking dogs that appeared in the film at the panel of the director of “Collider” at the Comic-Con in San Diego. Stahelski is currently working on the post-production of the film “John Wick 4”, which is due to be released in theaters on March 24, 2023. The star of the series Keanu Reeves will reprise his role along with other actors Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick.

“John Wick 3” follows a titled killer who escapes after the unauthorized murder of a “High Table” crime boss at the end of “John Wick 2”. In the middle of the film, he deals with ex-partner Sofia (Halle Berry), who helps him locate an Elder who can clear Vic of his crimes, but not before they make their way through the casbah with Sofia’s fighting dogs helping the couple escape. In films John Wick dogs are used as a symbol of peace – a symbol that was raised in John Wick 3 thanks to the character Berry.

At the Collider directors’ panel on directing at Comic-Con, Stahelski said that the dog fight scene was the hardest to shoot in the film. He said that it took the dogs months of training not to attack their targets, but only to play the attack to make it look convincing. He also mentions how they put computer graphics cones on the crotches of stuntmen so that the dogs could attack, so that the attack on these sensitive areas looked real.

The films about John Wick are distinguished by unique and memorable scenery that tells their story. Given the heavily stylized and minimally edited fight scenes in John Wick 3, it’s both surprising and not that Stahelski said the Casablanca scene was the hardest to shoot. It is not surprising that painstaking animal training takes much more time than staging simple fights between people with the participation of the best martial artists working in American cinema.

The training of animal actors is a long tradition in cinema, and directors go to great lengths to get their animal colleagues to play the right game. Since John Wick uses the dog as Vic’s metaphor for loss, it’s interesting to see how Berry’s character also considers dogs important, taking the place of her invisible daughter. “John Wick 4” is on the way, and Stahelski is ready to work to surpass the incredibly creative action John Wick: Chapter 3 is a Parabellum, but hopefully without anything as complicated as a dog fight scene.