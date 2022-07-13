How the huge reveal of “Miss Marvel Finale” Can (and Definitely Should) Change the Marvel cinematic universe before the Fifth Phase

The next feature will get into massive spoilers for “Miss Marvel” and “Doctor Strange,” so if you haven’t watched the Disney+ season finale yet or haven’t watched the latest sequel, stop reading right now and watch it on the streaming service. .

Ever since Walt Disney acquired 20th Century Fox back in 2019, Marvel fans have been waiting (on the creative side) for some of the heroes who were in the Fox stable to move to the MCU. Similar shifts occurred when Sony made a deal with Marvel to share Spider-Man. Only in this case, from Marvel’s point of view, the players involved were the Fantastic Four and the X-Men (as well as all the characters on the mutant side of the Marvel equation). There is a movement going on behind the scenes to bring these coveted characters into the Marvel cinematic universe. John Krasinski played a version of Reed Richards in Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness earlier this year. And in the season finale of the Disney+ program “Miss Marvel”, it was confirmed that Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is the first mutant in the MCU.

How did this happen? Well, Kamala’s best friend/buddy Bruno (Matt Linz) was constantly running DNA tests on her, trying to figure out why she reacted the way she did to the bracelet. If another member of the Khan family had worn the bracelet, would they have been able to use Nur energy. As it turned out, no, it wouldn’t. Because, according to Bruno, there is “something else” in her genes. — Like, a mutation. At this point, the soundtrack to “Miss Marvel” plays a very familiar theme from the animated series “X—Men” – the same one that played when Charles Xavier appeared in “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness” as a member of the Illuminati — and it is confirmed. That Ms. Marvel is the first official new mutant in the MCU.

This was immediately confirmed by Ms. Marvel’s head writer Bishay K. Ali, who told Marvel.com that Kamala’s transformation into a mutant was not the intention of the show when it started planning, but:

There’s always something moving in Marvel, and we’re trying to solve the question, “If someone from [Kamala’s family] wears a bracelet, will they have the strength?” The answer has always been negative, from the character’s point of view. no. … [It] fits into the logic of the broader MCU.

So, we can officially say that mutants are part of the MCU, which means that the main characters from Marvel comics can (and should) appear en masse. Professor X’s cameo in Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness now serves a higher purpose than a fan service. This demonstrates that there was Charles Xavier in the alternate universe, and he probably trains the cult heroes of the X-Men, such as Cyclops, Storm, Ice Man, Monster and Wolverine.

Given the fact that Phase 4 is apparently planned and a list of upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows is already on the radar, this forces us to look at what we assume will be the studio’s Phase 5, which will probably be revealed during Marvel. The Studios panel at Comic-Con in San Diego. It is here that the traditional X-Men feature film can be announced. It is here that the main mutant villain, closely associated with the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), can become the next threat of the Thanos level in the MCU.

Magneto.

At the same time, it’s also possible that—given Reed Richards’ appearance in the same Doctor Strange scene as Charles Xavier—Marvel plans to move on with the Fantastic Four and then use Doctor Doom as a Phase 5 threat level. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has been discussing the possibility of finding a major director to direct this film, now that John Watts has refused to shoot it. And at the same time, we can’t forget that the first season of “Loki” featured Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), a villain we’ll see again in “Ant-Man” and “Wasp: Quantum Mania.”

As you can see, by pronouncing the word “mutation”, Marvel Studios has opened many exciting doors through which it can officially pass. If the Infinity Saga was heavily focused on the Avengers, with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) leading this universe, then Phase 4 was dedicated to introducing new heroes who will lead this universe… mutants are now expected to play an important role. role. Fans have been speculating about HOW mutants will be introduced into the MCU, and many (including me) have been waiting for Wanda to take responsibility for their creation — in the reverse motion of House M. But thanks to Kamala Khan’s genetic mutation, we know that mutants have been walking among us all this time, waiting for their potential to unfold. We just had to look in Jersey City, New Jersey! We should have known.