How the future was predicted by mentioning this actress from another series

The Big Bang Theory aired for twelve long seasons on the CBS broadcast network. The successful sitcom followed the lives of a group of comic-loving scientific friends who made millions of fans around the world laugh with each of their occurrences. The program is rated as one of the best of its genre in recent decades on television.

It could be common for an actor to star at different times in two sitcoms that are unrelated to each other, but are well-loved by fans. What is strange, though, is when the second show references the first and predicts its future. That was what really happened with The Big Bang Theory.

Although The Big Bang Theory based its stories centered on characters who had advanced knowledge in physics, science and astrophysics, none of its interpreters were knowledgeable about such matters at least until season 3, when a scientist was added to the cast of the comedy. of real life.

Mayim Bialik joined the cast of the CBS series as Amy Farrah Fowler in Season 3 which aired in 2010. Before her arrival on The Big Bang Theory, the actress already knew fame for her role in the hit series from the early 1990s, NBC’s Blossom, where she spent five seasons playing teenager Blossom Russo.

A few years later, Bialik parted ways with show business to pursue her college studies, and later in 2007, she earned her Ph.D in neuroscience. When she appeared on The Big Bang Theory, she became the love interest and then wife of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) until the series finale in 2019.

It turns out that Mayim Bialik’s arrival on The Big Bang Theory was predicted in the series long before her appearance when she was mentioned by one of the characters. As fans may recall, in the first season of the sitcom Raj (Kunal Nayyar) suggests his friends recruit Bialik for their Physics Bowl team, saying the following:

“You know, who is apparently very smart is the girl who played Blossom on TV. She got a Ph.D. in neuroscience or something.”

Turns out Raj and The Big Bang Theory weren’t kidding around in that episode. By this time, Bialik was already a real doctor, having received a Ph.D. in neuroscience studies. Two seasons later, fans met beloved Amy, the friend group’s neurobiologist.