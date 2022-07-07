How the Flash Superman crossover Can Still Happen (despite the Big S&L twist)

Warning: spoilers for the series “Superman and Lois”, season 2, episode 15.

The shocking disclosure of the “Arrow” of Superman and Lois reduces the chances of a crossover with the “Flash” in the future, but does not completely exclude it. Sam Lane’s speech in the finale of the second season of “Superman and Lois” confirmed that the show is not actually taking place on Earth-Prime. This means, of course, that the version of Superman depicted in the Arrowverse spin-off doesn’t know any of its fellow Arrowverse heroes, including Barry Allen.

The ending of Crisis on Infinite Earths, which changed the rules of the game, laid the foundation for some really exciting Arrowverse teams, one of which was Superman and Flash. However, the alliance between the two DC Comics icons in the post-crisis Arrowverse universe has not yet become a reality. The finale of the second season of “Superman and Lois” overshadowed hopes that this would ever happen when Lane made a remark that Superman is the only superhero on the planet. This proves that Superman and Lois have their own Land, and at the same time provides a much-needed explanation of why Supergirl and Flash are never called when Clark is unwell or needs help.

One of the many implications of this disclosure for the future of Superman and Lois is related to possible crossovers. Obviously, now Barry can’t just rush to Smallville and help Clark defeat the future villain. However, it is important to note that the finale of the second season of “Superman and Lois” does not exclude the possibility of the opposite scenario. Gustin may not be able to make a guest appearance in “Superman and Lois” as Barry Allen, but theoretically Tyler Hacklin’s Superman could still make an appearance in “The Flash.” The finale of the Arrowverse event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” revealed that Superman exists on Earth-Prime and is now a member of the Justice League.

Superman and Flash can still Team up in the Arrow Universe

Since Superman lives somewhere on Earth-Prime, Barry Allen Grant Gustin still has the opportunity to join forces with the Man of Steel if the situation ever calls for it. Such a team, of course, would have to ignore all the events that happened in Superman and Lois, especially since everything that happened in the series would not be canon with the continuity of the Flash. In fact, Superman from The Flash may still be in Metropolis with Lois Lane. Missing out on these things shouldn’t be a problem for The Flash, given that the focus will be on the dynamics between Clark and Barry and the prospect of finally seeing how these characters interact with each other beyond the short amount of screen time they shared in previous crossover events.

Judging by the number of popular stories they have titled together in the comics, the Superman and Flash team has been one of the most discussed ideas in terms of the various crossovers that the Arrowverse can offer. This was considered a huge missed opportunity when “Armageddon” of season 8 of “The Flash” neglected to use Superman, and because of the season 2 finale of “Superman and Lois”, his absence from the event now makes a little more sense. At the same time, his inclusion can add a lot of excitement to the Barry Allen show and, of course, the path that Arrowverse should consider for season 9 of The Flash.