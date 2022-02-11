How the episodes of the latest installment will finally be broadcast

Better Call Saul hasn’t released any new episodes since the fifth installment dropped on broadcast network AMC in February 2020. The good news is that the long wait is coming to an end, as the crime drama that serves as a prequel to Breaking Bad, is scheduled to premiere season 6 in mid-April 2022. (Spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6)

As has been said for some time, the successful spin-off created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gold, and starring Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill and Saul Goodman, will launch the long-awaited season 6 of 13 episodes that will be divided into two parts and therefore will have different release dates.

Better Call Saul will finally return next Monday, April 18 with the premiere of the first wave of episodes of season 6. AMC reported that two episodes will be released on debut night, while the rest of the installments of this first part will be released on air every Monday for five weeks.

Likewise, the AMC network also confirmed when Better Call Saul will return with the final six episodes of the sixth and final season. the crime drama, will return to fans’ screens on Monday, July 11, which means that the grand finale of the series will be presented at the end of August.

The final season of Better Call Saul concludes the complicated journey and the transformation of its committed hero, Jimmy McGill, into the criminal lawyer Saul Goodman, reads the official description of AMC that was also shared this Thursday, February 10 through a statement.

From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six follows the trail of Jimmy, Saul and Gene, as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who finds herself in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) engage in a game of cat and mouse that could have deadly consequences.

After the long delay, Better Call Saul will conclude his story which will connect to the events of Breaking Bad. Season 6, according to Bob Odenkirk, promises to be the best of all as it will be characterized by being ambitious, surprising and heartbreaking, revealed the co-creator and showrunner of the hit drama, Peter Gold.