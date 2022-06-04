How the director’s Version of Prometheus can Improve a Spoiled Prequel

Here’s how the director’s version of Prometheus can fix some of the ambitious but imperfect problems of the prequel. When it comes to director’s versions of films, Ridley Scott often comes to mind. The reputation of his classic 1982 sci-fi film Blade Runner increased dramatically with the release of its director’s version, which removed the terrible, studio-imposed “happy” ending and the monotonous voice of Harrison Ford behind the scenes. His new versions of “Adviser”, which received mostly negative reviews after the release, and “Kingdom of Heaven” also underwent a complete reassessment of these projects.

Scott is so closely associated with the director’s versions that studios have even tried to use this reputation to sell “extended” versions of his other films on home media. However, the longer versions of “Gladiator” or “The Martian” restore little of what is essential to their stories, while “Alien: The Director’s Version” of 2003 is actually a little shorter, and the re-insertion of the unnecessary “Eggmorfing” sequence only shows why it was originally cut. The director hasn’t shown much interest in revising his Alien prequel Prometheus, but ironically, it’s one of his films that probably needs it the most.

Prometheus followed a group of scientists who landed on a remote planet hoping to discover the origin of humanity, only to meet their unfriendly creators. It’s an ambitious, visually rich sci-fi adventure, but it’s been let down by dumb characters and bizarre narrative choices. The film also cuts out some great episodes, many of which would help solve some of his problems. For example, in one of the most frequently criticized scenes, biologist Millburn (Rafe Spall) tried to stroke a very dangerous alien creature, but before that there were two moments cut from Prometheus when he first discovered the tiny worm he is so excited about. this is proof of alien life, and later discarded skin.

This at least gave the right context to the maligned scene where he tries to touch the creature. Charlize Theron felt underappreciated in the role of Wayland Vickers’ daughter, but deleted moments like Idris Elba’s Janek coming to comfort her after she burned Holloway to death, or a lengthy meeting with her father gave her more depth. As for the creatures, an alternate version of the mutated battle with Fifield brought him to life using computer graphics instead of practical effects. This version works much better, as Fifield somewhat resembles a Xenomorph mutant and is much more agile and monstrous. Prometheus also heavily compressed the finale between the Show and the surviving Engineer, cutting out an entire fight scene where she attacks an alien with an axe. It’s a much better sequence with this extended chase.

Of course, the Engineer’s awakening and the fact that he actually talks to David (Michael Fassbender) before attacking him is another context that could be used in the film. In general, Scott just cut the context from the scenes and assumed that they were not needed — this is a common problem with Prometheus. Some scenes may also be lost in the prequel, including Holloway (Logan Marshall-Green), who was unnecessarily dumb and pouty despite leading one of the greatest scientific discoveries of all time, which would benefit his character. Strategic adjustments could solve some of the problems with the prequel, although other fundamental flaws — for example, Guy Pearce’s terrible senile makeup in the role of Weyland — could not be completely fixed. Prometheus is a film in which it seems that a much better version is hiding behind the problems, but despite the fact that some fans want it, the director’s version does not seem to be happening.