How the closure of the Universal Studios attraction could mean the opening of “Revenge of the Mummy”

Universal Orlando Resort continues to make changes and carry out maintenance of its stunning attractions, preparing for new experiences. Back in January, “Revenge of the Mummy” was closed and underwent such changes, while fans were waiting for its re-opening “late summer”. They may not have to wait long, as two new events, including the closing of another exciting attraction, Universal Orlando, may signal a grand opening.

The last attraction Universal Orlando Resort Ride closes for repairs

An announcement from Universal Parks (via Inside The Magic) named Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit the next part of the Orlando resort to close for renovation. However, this closure is on an even smaller scale than this year’s previous three-week closure of Jurassic Park: The Ride. Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, scheduled for August 21-25, sounds like he could use the love and care he’s about to receive, given the recent incident that left riders stranded.

Although the user “bioreconstruct” on Twitter believes that this could be part of the security protocol implemented in this Universal Orlando device, this may be one of the reasons for the closure of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit. Since it’s only for four days, no major changes are clearly being made to the trip. However, when one attraction closes, another may open; and another encouraging sign seems to hint that Brendan Fraser’s return to Universal Orlando Resort is just around the corner.

A promising sign of the mummy’s revenge that it may soon reopen

In recent reports, it has been noticed that Universal Orlando employees are queuing up for “Revenge of the Mummy.” The previous explanation was that employees undergo retraining before opening. However, it sounds like it also means that members of the Universal team can take a ride on the newly updated horror roller coaster. At least, this can be judged by the Orlando Informer update below:

Members of the Universal team began lining up for a preview of Revenge of the Mummy’s team. It runs from 11:00 to 17:00. The opening date for the guests is not reported.

It’s a cause for celebration, but also a tantalizing suggestion, since no date has yet been given for the re-opening of “Revenge of the Mummy.” Seeing that we are in the “late summer” window vaguely mentioned by Universal Orlando, it may seem that we are almost ready to see the rope fall and Imhotep’s damned plague riders again. Although, if there is something more cursed than a mummy’s grave, a theme park ad could be a good contender for this place.

In the meantime, we’ll have to wait for this news like Brendan Fraser has to wait for his coffee, hoping we’ll all see the newly updated Mummy experience sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, and at the time of writing this article, you can watch the entire Mummy trilogy in streaming mode if you are a Peacock Premium subscriber.