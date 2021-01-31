How the cast reacted when Sandra Oh left the show

Grey’s Anatomy fans still can’t believe, many years later, that Sandra Oh left the ABC drama. Fans will remember how on the show, Cristina Yang would move to Zurich, Switzerland to replace Dr. Preston Burke, her former love interest.

But in reality, Sandra Oh knew that Grey’s Anatomy season 10 would be her last long before her last emotional dance with Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo). Turns out that Yang scrapping Grey’s Anatomy was Oh’s idea, not the production or the writers.

Although Sandra Oh was ready to quit the addictive hospital soap opera, she explained how she felt about her last moments on Grey’s Anatomy.

She “She was completely crying, but not broken. It was not a place to be sad. It was a place to be tremendously moved.”

Turns out, the actress wasn’t the only person who struggled with Grey’s Anatomy’s big cast shakeup, and fans were still getting over the farewell to Izzie Stevens and George O’Malley. As Shonda Rhimes said in a statement after Sandra Oh’s departure.

“We’re going to savor every moment of Cristina Yang and then we’ll give her the outlet that she deserves from her. And when Sandra Oh walks out my door, Grey’s Anatomy will once again change forever.”

Ellen Pompeo, who of course still plays Meredith Gray, explained at the time how she felt about Sandra Oh’s departure.

“She was an amazing stage partner. Then I thought, ‘Is there a show without Sandra?'”

Well there’s a show, Grey’s Anatomy is still Grey’s Anatomy after several seasons, but many fans would say it was never the same once Sandra Oh left Gray Sloane. And let’s not even talk about the departure of many other beloved characters!